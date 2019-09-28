Third-period goals power Stingers over Rams

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Gavin Axelrod

The Ryerson Rams men’s hockey team were defeated 3-2 by the Concordia Stingers in their home preseason finale on Sept. 28.

Saturday’s matinee had become a defensive stalemate, with both teams refusing to give up an edge. Heading into the third period it was anyone’s game.

The Stingers broke the short-lived deadlock early in the final period. They snuck two unanswered goals past Ryerson’s goaltender Garrett Forrest in the blink of an eye.

With the Rams down 3-1, Jesse Barwell scored off assists from forwards Marcus Hinds and Steven Harland.

However, 3-2 would be as close as Ryerson would get.

Earlier in the game, Concordia cashed in short-handed off of a Ryerson turnover, scoring late in the first period to take a 1-0 lead.

The Rams had a plethora of open scoring chances early in the second, including two that rung off the post. With under seven minutes left in the frame, Rams forward Dom Commisso fired a shot past the glove of Concordia goaltender Marc-Antoine Turcott to tie the game.

A key sequence occurred in the second period when Ryerson killed off a lengthy five-on-three Concordia power-play.

“Yesterday we got scored on three times by their power play, so we definitely made some adjustments, showed some video today, and it was an area we wanted to focus on,” said head coach Johnny Duco. “I thought we did a great job of killing that off.”

Despite the loss, coach Duco liked what he saw from his team.

“I thought we competed really hard today. We had some new guys in the lineup, giving some different people opportunities,” said Duco. “I’m proud of the way the guys competed today.”

UP NEXT: The Ryerson Rams will travel to Lewiston, N.Y to take on Niagara College.