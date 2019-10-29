Spooky News Briefs, and yes, an audit update

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Spoopy Newz Team

Ryerson to occupy three floors of Yonge Street Living Residences

Ryerson has purchased two floors of Yonge Street Living Residences (YSL), according to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi.

Lachemi told The Eyeopener that the university has been in partnership with Cresford Developments—the company behind the condominium—since the project began.

“[Cresford] donated an entire floor for us and we have purchased two additional floors,” said Lachemi.

YSL will be a 85-storey condominium that will be located right next to campus at Yonge and Gerrard Streets.

The building will be replacing various institutions like the Evergreen Yonge Street Mission.

While the university will occupy three floors, they have not chosen which units or academics will reside there.

There is no solid date of when the condominium will be completed, but Lachemi said it is expected to be done in 2023.

Ryerson working to improve campus internationalization

Ryerson is officially launching a five-year internationalization strategy on Oct. 31.

This strategy is aimed at planning and researching ways in which the university can improve on attracting international attention and plan future initiatives.

Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi said that some of the priorities of the strategy include: research and collaboration, increasing international student enrollment and innovation and incubation entrepreneurship.

“I know that a number of programs have opportunities for students, but not all students have opportunities to go abroad and get that experience,” said Lachemi.

RSU awaits forensic audit

The forensic audit into allegations of Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) 2018-19 executives misspending may be finished by the end of the year.

According to RSU president, Vanessa Henry, the audit should be completed by December or early 2020.

The RSU created a forensic audit committee during a July 25 Board of Directors meeting.

According to the meeting’s minutes, the committee is tasked with “overseeing RSU staff and executive…[comply with the] audit into any expenditures and disbursements of money made by the RSU in the past for impropriety.”

The committee will also provide bylaw and policy recommendations for financial reform.

