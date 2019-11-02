Rams best RMC in heated, physical tilt

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Hayden Godfrey

After a close victory against the Laurentian Voyageurs last night, the Ryerson Rams men’s hockey team slid past the RMC Paladins in exciting fashion, ousting them by a score of 3-1 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Nov. 2.

Though the Rams dominated the comparatively slow Paladins early on, RMC goaltender Joey May stood on his head for nearly 20 full minutes. May turned away all of Ryerson’s 14 shots in the first, including a whopping six shots during the Rams’ first power-play of the contest.

Following the completion of the very one-sided first frame, Paladins forward Cameron Lamport violently cross-checked Ryerson’s Holden Cook, causing an intense centre-ice scrum. It ultimately led to Lamport receiving a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct.

“We were pretty sharp and that can decide things,” said Rams head coach Johnny Duco, when asked about the scuffle. “Special teams definitely can sway the momentum, which we saw tonight.”

The ensuing power-play was much the same for the Rams—they had numerous chances, but couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net. After the man advantage expired, RMC surprisingly got on the board when forward Seamus McGuire wired a wrister past Rams goalie Garrett Forrest.

Ryerson fired back minutes later when David Miller beautifully threaded the needle and managed to laser a quick shot through an aggressive screen, beating May.

Miller, one of Ryerson’s most impressive forwards this season, says he’s been continuing to work hard and, luckily, the results have followed.

“I had a good offseason and so I’ve just been keeping things simple this year and things have been going my way,” said Miller.

Seven minutes into the third period, the Rams took the lead after captain Matt Mistele rushed towards the net and tripped up a tandem of Paladin defenders, securing a loose puck that redirected through May’s legs.

Mistele, who was falling towards the net as he scored, glided past the net and proceeded to get up and celebrate with his teammates.

Near the end of the third frame, forward Mathew Santos snuck a puck under the stick of the Paladins blueliners to provide the Rams with some much-needed insurance.

UP NEXT: The Rams travel to North Bay to battle the middling Nipissing Lakers on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.