Rams shutout Golden Hawks, earn fifth consecutive win

By Ketia Nicolakakos

Ryerson women’s hockey forward Erika Crouse—who is now second in points in the Ontario University Athletics—led the Rams to their fifth consecutive win over the Laurier Golden Hawks 3-0, on Nov. 21 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Rams sealed the victory in the first-period play, scoring three goals in just 18 minutes.

Crouse got her first of two, in just a little over four minutes off a rebound by forward Brooklyn Gemmill.

The second-year forward has 14 points in total on the year with eight goals and six assists.

Six minutes later, forward Olivia Giardetti slipped one by the Golden Hawks’ goalie Cohen Myers leaving her lying on the ice.

It wasn’t until two minutes left in the first period—after not being able to capitalize on two power-plays in the first— where Crouse got a chance with a two-on-one fastbreak.

Looking to pass at first, Crouse instead elected to shoot it, as she put it past Myer’s left shoulder to close the period 3-0. Both teams remained scoreless after the first intermission.

“We definitely had an edge in the first period and it probably dipped a bit after that,” said Rams head coach Lisa Hayley when asked about the slower momentum in the second and third.

The Rams controlled the majority of the game, with good puck possession and regroups. They outshot the Golden Hawks by 10, leaving the final shot count at 27-17.

“I thought we closed the game out very well, I thought our habits were great and we really limited their opportunities,” said Haley.

Given that all the goals were scored in the first, the second and third period was full of penalties—for and against the Rams.

One incident featured head contact in the third, with a Golden Hawk player punching a Rams player.

Despite the physical play in the latter half of the game, Ryerson remained grounded en route to a five-game win streak.

“It’s been amazing, all the girls have been super happy,” said Crouse post-game. “Energy has always been up and if we keep it up, we’re going to have an amazing season.”

Ryerson’s next matchup will feature a matchup with the York Lions—a team they’ve lost to twice during the preseason and back on Nov. 2.

“It will come down the execution and effort like it always does against York,” said Haley.

UP NEXT: The Rams will play their last home game of the fall season against the York Lion on Nov. 23. Puck drop is set for 2:15 p.m.