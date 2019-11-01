Ryerson bounces back with blowout victory over Lakehead

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Kyle Oliveira

Fresh off a disappointing loss to Brock, the Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team got back on track with a 94-63 win over the Lakehead Thunderwolves on Nov. 1 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The win puts the Rams at 2-1 on the season, as they earned a much-needed win, with a hectic November schedule coming up.

Ryerson started the game off hot, with guard Jama Bin-Edwards finding her shot early. The Rams ball movement was humming, finding open shooters in the flow of their offence.

It allowed for forward Bronwyn Williams to get involved early on, powering the Rams to a 15-point lead to close the first quarter.

A complete team effort, Rams head coach Carly Clarke was pleased with the bounce-back performance after their 10-point loss to Brock last week.

“I thought we played with some tired legs [against Brock],” said Clarke. “Tonight, we played much more physical, we really controlled our tempo and played our style the entire game.”

In the second quarter, turnovers and stingy defence from the Rams prevented the Thunderwolves from getting anything going.

Ryerson continued to shoot a high percentage and went into the half with a commanding 51-24 advantage.

The game remained a blowout in the third, as forward Rachel Farwell began to take over the game for the Rams.

Farwell led the team in scoring with a perfect 6-6 from the field and a career-high 19 points.

“My teammates did a great job of getting me open,” said an upbeat Farwell post-game. “One of our biggest focuses today was penetration, and I think that allowed me to get my shot off today.”

Ryerson controlled the rest of the game and cruised through the fourth quarter to secure a 94-63 victory.

Although it was a career night for Farwell, several others play stepped up in a big way.

Rams guard Marin Scotten poured in 18 points, with Bin-Edwards adding 16 points, and guard Hayley Robertson leading the game with six assists.

With the win, the focus remains on Lakehead as Ryerson will take on the team yet again tomorrow night in their double-header.

Despite the big win, Clarke stressed the importance of keeping the focus going into Saturday.

“We know we have to take every game seriously,” said Clarke. “Tomorrow it starts 0-0, so we have to be ready from a big push from Lakehead. We’ll be ready to play.”

UP NEXT: Ryerson will look to close the weekend 2-0 against the Thunderwolves and continue to build momentum through the early stages of the season