Woman stabbed at Bond and Gould Streets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Valerie Dittrich

A woman and a man have been transported to the hospital after a stabbing at Bond and Gould Streets, according to Toronto Police.

Police were called to campus at approximately 10:25 a.m. at an office at Bond and Gould Streets with reports of a stabbing.

According to CP24, the woman was found bleeding from the head, but her injuries were serious but non-life-threatening. The man barricaded himself in a bathroom but eventually was arrested and taken to the hospital as well.

No other injuries were reported.