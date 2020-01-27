Rams assistant coach Kori Cheverie named to Rivalry Series staff

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Hayden Godfrey

Ryerson Rams men’s hockey assistant coach, Kori Cheverie, has been named to Hockey Canada’s National Women’s team staff for their upcoming Rivalry Series against the United States. Hockey Canada broke the news via Twitter on Jan. 22.

Cheverie will be travelling with the national women’s team to Vancouver and Anaheim, California for three games in early February.

She has been working consistently with Hockey Canada since 2017, starting off as a camp coach and eventually working her way up to the bench of the under-18 women’s team in 2018. Cheverie also attended a mini-camp with the senior team in mid-January.

Prior to that, she played for the Toronto Furies of the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) and the St. Mary’s University Huskies.

Cheverie is also the first woman to ever coach a male U SPORTS hockey team.

“I think every girl in Canada who plays hockey has a dream of being on [Team Canada],” Cheverie said in a text to The Eyeopener. “When I got asked, I was extremely honoured to have the opportunity to be a part of this amazing, sacred organization.”

Alana Goulden, who has served as Ryerson athletics’ equipment coordinator since 2012, has also been appointed to the staff as an equipment manager. Goulden has been involved with Hockey Canada for a long time, cutting her teeth first as the captain of the York Lions in 2005.

The second-annual tournament will feature women’s hockey legends such as Natalie Spooner and Marie-Philip Poulin, both of whom participated in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour earlier this month.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the athletes,” Cheverie remarked. “I want to make a difference, and if my hockey experience can help our country on the international stage, that’s what I want to do.”

In December, the Americans bested Canada in the first leg of the Rivalry Series, beating them 4-1 in Hartford, Connecticut and 2-1 in Moncton, New Brunswick.