Is your porn ethical?

By Sarah Do Couto

We have likely all consumed some form of erotica whether or not we like to admit it or not. But have you ever thought about whether or not the porn you are consuming was ethically created?

From sufficient pay to consent—there are a number of things to consider before selecting your next adult film. According to Ethical.porn, a platform run by experts in the adult entertainment industry, ethical porn is described as “adult content that is consensual and transparent, is created in an environment that emphasizes safety and respect, and does not contribute to wider social inequalities via troublesome post-production marketing.”

Unlike your standard PornHub title, ethical porn is usually not free. However, like most things in life, you get what you pay for. Tasha Falconer, a PhD student currently studying sexuality at the University of Guelph says that “ethical porn is better porn.”

This is because if production is going correctly behind the scenes, that experience transfers onto the screen. “It’s important that we’re ethical consumers in what we’re doing and the things we’re taking in,” Falconer says. “It makes society better and makes it safer for everyone that is doing it.”

So if you’re looking to dive deep into the world of ethical porn, here are a few great resources to warm you up:

Ciné Sinclaire

Suggested by Falconer herself, Ciné Sinclaire “documents some of the truest experiences of pleasure available,” according to its site. The website states that much “thought has gone into the comfort and boundaries of our performers and crew, and the result is some of the most intimate moments of life being caught beautifully on film.”

Like many ethical porn sites, they offer titles of all kinds, straight and queer, BDSM and solo. Ciné Sinclaire also offers a “pay-what-you-can” system, starting at $1.

EroticFilms

EroticFilms is a pay-per-view service that includes a wide range of international indie films. “Life is too short for bad porn, so we have curated the finest in explicit indie cinema, a hub for those seeking beauty, realism and sex-positivity,” EroticFilms’ site reads.

The site offers all sorts of porn categories and how-to guides on their menu. It was launched by Erika Lust, a prominent feminist pornographer and has garnered popularity since. If you’re tired of what EroticFilms calls “the violently chauvinistic porn that has taken over the mainstream,” this is a hub you need to check out.

The Crash Pad Series

Often praised by queer folks, especially queer cisgender women, trans women and gender non-conforming folks, the Crash Pad Series is a great entryway into queer ethical porn.

The inclusive series, which often features women of colour, various body sizes and non-op trans women, features over 200 episodes. The narrative revolves around a kinky San Francisco apartment “dedicated to hot, queer sex.”

This voyeuristic series features a key master who had mysteriously provided a key to this apartment, which must be passed on to another person after seven uses. The Crash Pad Series costs $25 per month, $69.99 for three months, or $119.88 annually.

Joybear

Self-described as “Very British. Very Naughty,” Joybear is an English one-stop shop for ethical porn. All actors for the site must undergo a “dinner party test,” in which they decide if their potential partner is someone whose company they enjoy and would be happy to flirt with for an evening.

Joybear is a sex-positive space that ensures their performers are treated professionally, protected and safe and promptly paid. Joybear also prides itself on having multi-dimensional female characters, beyond the stereotypical, ‘I can’t pay for this pizza’ type tropes.