Rams swift through Lakers, earn fourth straight win

By Donald Higney

The Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team extended their winning streak to four with an 88-48 win over the Nipissing Lakers at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Feb. 14.

Rams forward Bronwyn Williams led the charge against the Lakers, tying her career-high of 20 points to go along with nine rebounds.

William dropped 14 of her 20 points in the first half, as a majority of her shots came from crafty moves in the post.

“We were all looking for each other and looking for the mismatches and I guess it turned out well,” said Williams.

Fellow senior forward Emma Fraser also exploited Nipissing’s lack of size in the front court. Fraser poured 17 points on 7-12 shooting in 18 minutes of action.

“[Emma and Bronwyn] caught the ball ready to shoot it tonight,” said Rams head coach Carly Clarke. “Credit our team for finding first, the hot hand and second the open player. We trust them to score the ball.”

Rams forward Rachel Farwell continued her hot shooting into the 40-point win over the Lakers. Farwell had 11 points on a perfect 3-3 shooting from beyond the arc, as she currently ranks second in Ontario University Athletics (OUA) in three-point percentage.

Former Ryerson guard Devisha Binns made her return to the MAC after redshirting last season. Binns had six points on shooting from the field. She leads the Lakers in points with 8.5 per game.

Binns appeared in 27 games over two seasons at Ryerson.

Megan McCarter led the Lakers in scoring with 12 points tonight, 10 of those coming in the second half.

In the first half, Ryerson showed their defensive prowess by forcing eight turnovers, scoring 15 points on the other half.

Some of those that turned into steals also turned into transition buckets, one of those scored by Williams.

“It was definitely about keeping our composure in the first half, and even in the second half because it was sped up,” said Williams. “We had to reel it back in and trust the process.”

With one game left in the regular season, Ryerson remains in a deadlock tie with Brock for first place in the OUA Central Division.

The team is set to take on Laurentian tomorrow as Fraser, Williams and fifth-year guard Hayley Robertson will take part in the senior night festivities.

“I’ve known her [Emma] for over 10 years,” said Williams. “Just getting to play with her is super special.”

UP NEXT: Ryerson’s final game this season before the playoffs is against the Laurentian Voyageurs on Feb. 15 at the MAC. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.