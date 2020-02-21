Rye announces lead process officer for new student government, addresses student services

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Alexandra Holyk

Ryerson students are one step closer to a new student government implemented by the university, with the announcement of the lead process officer (LPO) in a statement on Thursday.

Ian Brennan, vice-president of procurement at accounting company BDO Canada’s Toronto office and the Fairness Advisory Services team were selected to fulfil the LPO role, according to Ryerson’s vice-provost, students Jen McMillen.

“BDO has been a trusted advisor to many educational institutions and not-for-profit organizations on governance and best practices,” McMillen said in the statement.

BDO has previously helped Ryerson with various projects affiliated with the Ted Rogers School of Management, including information sessions and co-op recruitment.

A total of six proposals were received from students for the structure of their government, according to McMillen. The committee and LPO plan to arrange an all-candidate meeting to discuss the next steps moving forward.

The committee consists of four current Ryerson students, including former RSU vice-president education Daniel Lis.

The other members are Julia Spagnuolo, Katey Park, Zainab Bokhari and Michelle Park, a recent Ryerson graduate.

Lianne Newman, manager of student engagement and development in the Faculty of Communication and Design, will serve as the process manager in a non-voting role.

Full-time undergraduate and graduate students will vote online for their preferred student government structure sometime in March using Simply Voting. The date of the election has yet to be announced by the LPO and committee. There will only be one day of voting.

Students with the winning proposal are required to organize a general election for students in April.

“I want to assure students that Ryerson University remains firmly committed to working in good faith with a student government that demonstrates a commitment to financial accountability, transparency and good governance,” McMillen said in the statement.

At the end of the statement, McMillen mentioned the university “initiated discussions” with the RSU for an interim agreement to preserve student services.

This includes the Student Advocate—who was previously not allowed to represent students in academic misconduct hearings, according to the RSU’s statement on Jan. 28, Good Food Centre and the Centre for Safe Sex and Sexual Violence Support.

She said the university “will keep you informed” as more details become available.