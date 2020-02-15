Ryerson heads into playoffs with 30-point win against Laurentian

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By William Prowse

The Ryerson Rams women’s basketball team coast into the playoffs with an 80-50 win against the Laurentian Voyageurs at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Feb. 15.

With festivities planned post-game for Ryerson’s senior’s night, it was sophomore forward Rachel Farwell who stole the show, tying a program record for points in a single game with 36 as it marks the Rams 10th straight win over the Voyageurs.

Farwell shot 10-16 from the field and also tied the record for threes made in a game with eight, that previously set back in 2009 by Ashley MacDonald.

However, the night was not all celebration as guards Taite Cleland and Sarai Bailey both left the game with injuries.

Rams head coach Carly Clarke said neither injury was likely to result in a long absence.

Clarke also told The Eyeopener that third-year standout Jama Bin-Edward is not expected to be back for the rest season after suffering an injury on Jan. 15 against Waterloo.

The Rams’ 30-point win marked their fifth straight and second in as many nights.

After shooting perfect from three in Ryerson’s victory over the Nipissing Lakers, Farwell stayed red-hot, making 61.5 per cent of her 13 attempts.

Farwell said she had her teammates to thank for finding her in rhythm and helping create open shots.

“I was just loose, having fun out there, and you can kind of see from the types of shots I was getting, we were really just working together as a team,” Farwell said.

The Rams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but hit their stride midway through the frame and separated themselves with a 15-3 run.

“We stayed with our plan. Record wise we’re a better team than them, but that doesn’t mean you’re up 20 from the start, you got to go and earn that,” Clarke said.

Ryerson’s offence worked well around Farwell’s sharpshooting, relying on ball movement and timely cuts for easy baskets.

Bailey Tabin led the way for Laurentian both ends of the floor, tallying 18 points and eleven rebounds, but couldn’t power the 3-19 Voyageurs back into the game.

In the fourth quarter, Ryerson seniors Hayley Robertson, Bronwyn Williams and Emma Fraser each checked out of the game individually, allowing them to receive ovations.

Clarke shared remarks about each player in a post-game ceremony attended by both the men’s and women’s teams.

Farwell credited the graduating class for how cohesiveness the team has been all season.

“They’re huge, just their attitude that they come in with every day along with their skill, they have such a big impact on making our team better,” Farwell said.

Robertson said the team’s atmosphere will be what she will miss when her time with the Rams ends.

Ryerson has secured first place in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Central division and will receive a first round bye in the playoffs as a result.

UP NEXT: Ryerson’s next game will be on Feb. 21 against the winner of Wednesday’s first round matchup of Laurier versus Queen’s.