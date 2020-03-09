Fire at 10 Dundas put out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Alexandra Holyk

A small fire in the basement of 10 Dundas St. E (DSQ) has been put out. Classes have since resumed, however, a portion of the basement remains closed for investigation and cleanup.

The fire reportedly started in Dollarama and may have affected some of the other businesses in the basement of the building, according to Toronto Fire Services Captain David Eckerman. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The building’s security manager Roger O’Neale said that the fire was contained within Dollarama. Cleanup crews are on-scene, however, O’Neale was unable to confirm when the store will be reopened.

The building was evacuated and emergency crews arrived on-scene at around 1 p.m.—four minutes after the call came in.

According to Eckerman, the fire was put out within four minutes and Toronto Public Health workers are currently “removing the smoke” from inside the building.

O’Neale also said no injuries were reported.

An alert released by the university said that the building has since been reopened however Ryerson said in an email that “this is a developing situation; we’ll get back to you as soon as we have more concrete information.”

More to come.