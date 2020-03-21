One person dead after shooting near Ryerson campus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Alexandra Holyk

A man has died following a shooting on O’Keefe Lane near Yonge and Gould Streets, just outside Ryerson’s Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre (SLC).

According to Const. Edward Parks, sounds of gunshots were reported at the intersection at around 7:42 p.m. The victim had life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Parks could not confirm whether the victim was a Ryerson community member.

He also said he was unable to disclose information about a potential suspect due to the ongoing police investigation.

Ryerson also issued a RyersonSafe alert to inform students about the investigation, advising community members to avoid the area.

“Further updates will be provided as soon as they become available,” the alert said.

More to come.