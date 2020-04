Reading Time: < 1 minute

Congratulations to the editors of fall 2020!

Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and who keeps this place going.

Without further ado, here is your new masthead:

Editor-in-Chief

Catherine Abes

News

Alexandra Holyk

Heidi Lee

Libaan Osman

Arts & Culture

Rhea Singh

Business & Technology

Aaliyah Dasoo

Communities

Kiernan Green

Features

Dhriti Gupta

Fun & Satire

Zachary Roman

Sports

Will Baldwin

Media

Parnika Raj

Connor Thomas

Photo

Pernia Jamshed

Jimmy Kwan

Jes Mason

Online

Tyler Griffin

Madi Wong