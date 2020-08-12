Job Posting: Web Developer (Fall 2020)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Eyeopener is Ryerson University’s largest independent student newspaper, established in 1967. It is owned and operated by Rye Eye Publishing Inc., a non-profit corporation owned by the students of Ryerson. The Eyeopener is temporarily printing a bi-weekly newspaper in Fall 2020 due to COVID-19 and continues to publish online content regularly, including articles, videos and a newsletter.

We are currently seeking a Web Developer that will assist with all front and backend tasks including designing and maintaining the website as well as assisting editors in presenting written, multimedia and interactive content. Our ideal hire will work closely with our online team and chief editor to create visually appealing web design and improve website presentation, navigation and functionality. They will also assist in creating microsites within our domain to host content for special issues.

Roles & Responsibilities

Aid in improving design of website and web pages

Take the lead on coding and other modifications of website

Collaborate and communicate effectively with other editors and staff to work in presenting content online

Troubleshooting and site performance optimization

Work closely with editors to design microsites for special issues

Attend meetings/check-ins to provide updates

Balance various projects at once

Qualifications

Must be enrolled as a student in a full-time program at Ryerson University

Experience in building websites or similar online applications

Knowledge and proficiency in web applications and programming languages including HTML, CSS and Javascript

Experienced in working with WordPress

Understanding of data and analytics is an asset, but not required

Knowledge of web security and WordPress security are an asset, but not required

Our ideal candidate

Has an eye for detail and design

Has an interest in journalism, news production or digital media

Is strong in communication, organization and multitasking

Will work effectively individually and as part of a team

Has strong time management and self-discipline skills

Works well in a fast-paced environment subject to new/changing situations

This is a paid contract position from September to the end of November with the possibility of extending to another term. The successful candidate will be expected to work 10 to 15 hours per week. Work will be done remotely due to COVID-19. Interested applicants can send their resume, cover letter and examples of work to editor@theeyeopener.com & online@theeyeopener.com by August 21, 2020.

The Eyeopener is a diverse workplace that always seeks to better serve and represent the Ryerson community. We welcome and encourage applications from Indigenous, Black and racialized people; all genders; people with disabilities and the LGBTQ2IA+ community. If you require an accommodation in the recruitment process please contact editor@theeeyeopener.com.