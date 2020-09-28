BREAKING: Campus construction completed, president Lachemi says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Alexandra Holyk

After a year and a half, Ryerson’s campus construction is finally completed, according to university president Mohamed Lachemi.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress and happy to report that the construction is finally complete,” Lachemi said in an interview with The Eyeopener on Monday.

Lachemi added that the Nelson Mandela Walk as well as Gould and Victoria Streets were re-opened for pedestrian access over the past two weeks. Accessibility ramps were also installed and trees were planted.

“There are a handful of items in isolated areas that are still being worked on,” Lachemi said, referring to the activation of the “multi-functional light fixtures.”

The Campus Core Revitalization project began on March 27, 2019 and was originally supposed to be completed by the end of the fall 2019 semester. However, it was delayed due to sudden emergency utility repairs.

Ryerson received $7 million from councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam to “beautify” the campus as part of the project—this went toward the overall budget of $13.3 million.

The construction continued through the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 24 of this year, the provincial government released a list indicating the essential services that remained open, which included construction in “institutional sectors,” such as Ryerson’s construction project.

Lachemi mentioned that photos of the completed campus will be published on the university’s website once the fencing has been removed.

“We will certainly be looking at ways to commemorate the completion…of this ambitious project.”