Fall mixtape: COVID-19 back to school edition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Rhea Singh

Another year, another playlist. But this year we’re stuck at home, wherever home may be. With the second week of school almost over, assignments are already starting to pile up. So whether you’re in the living room, chilling on your bed or outside during your lecture, we got you covered for your after class study session.

The Eyeopener presents: your ultimate back to school playlist, COVID-19 edition:

Motion Sickness by Phoebe Bridgers

Motion Sickness would’ve been the perfect track to play while taking the 505 East to campus. Now, however, it’s become the best song to listen to on your way from the bedroom to the kitchen. Phoebe Bridgers gives you looking-out-a-window-and-contemplating-why-you’re-taking-six-courses-in-one-semester vibes.

Doin’ Time by Sublime

Doin’ Time will make you think of three weeks ago when it wasn’t dropping to nine degrees in the evening. Want to reminisce about summer and a social life before the pandemic? Sublime never fails to disappoint, making you feel warm even if it’s slightly freezing outside.

stupid horse by 100 gecs, Laura Les, Dylan Brady

Miss partying? Or having something resembling a social life pre-COVID? Once you finish your 9 p.m., blast stupid horse and it’s almost like you’re back to last year when Friday nights were actually a thing. It may be a party of one, but it’s the safest, most responsible one.

ʅ͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡(ƟӨ)ʃ͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡͡ ꐑ(ཀ ඊູ ఠీੂ೧ູ࿃ूੂ✧✧✧✧✧✧ළඕั࿃ूੂ࿃ूੂ – ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ

Hear me out. As confusing as the title and artist may be, this song is actually the best background music for getting into a long study session. Mixed by Four Tet under his alias ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ, this song is the most obscure but efficient way to zone into work and get that 1,500 word essay done.

See It Through by Midwest Boyz, Ryder McLaughlin

Got an hour break in between classes and just want to chill outside? This is the song for you. Combining early-2000s nostalgia with the Midwest Boyz’ soft vocals makes you forget about that three-hour lecture coming up. So grab a cup of coffee or tea, sit on your front porch and relax.

I Gotta Find Peace of Mind by Lauryn Hill

So you already have around fifty assignments to finish by the end of next week and you need the perfect song to help you through that grind? Lauryn Hill is for you. Anything this woman creates is pure magic, especially I Gotta Find Peace of Mind. Take a day to get all your assignments done with the help of her MTV Unplugged No. 2.0 album—by end of day you’ll be a little less stressed.

Godspeed by James Blake

I don’t even have to explain this one. But for those who may not know, this song is otherworldly. If you want to take a break and just cry, Godspeed is your go-to. Nothing beats Frank Ocean, but James Blake—who co-produced the original song—comes oh so close.