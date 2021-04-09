Meet your fall 2021 masthead

Congratulations to the editors of fall 2021!
Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.
Without further ado, here is your new masthead:
Editor-in-Chief
Tyler Griffin (@tylerxgriffin)
News Editors
Thea Gribilas (@thea_gribilas)
Heidi Lee (@hiheidilee)
Sarah Tomlinson (@sarahtom_)
Photo Editors
Laila Amer (@ohlalailaa)
Harry Clarke (@itsharrybyharry)
Jes Mason (@jesromas)
Arts & Culture Editor
Elizabeth Sargeant (@LizzySargeant)
Business & Technology Editor
Charlize Alcaraz (@charlizealcaraz)
Communities Editor
Mariam Nouser (@MariamNouser)
Features Editor
Abeer Khan (@uhhbeer)
Fun & Satire Editor
Rochelle Raveendran (@rockie__road)
Sports Editor
Gavin Axelrod (@Gavin77Axe)
Media Editor
Norah Kim (@NorahKKim)
Online Editors
Dhriti Gupta (@dhritimgupta)
Alexandra Holyk (@alexandra_holyk)
General Manager
Liane McLarty
generalmanager@theeyeopener.com
Design Director
J.D. Mowat
Advertising Manager
Christopher Roberts