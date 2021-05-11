Eyeopener in-house award winners 2020-21

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re very proud of our editors, contributors and other members of our Eye community who made this work and recognition possible.

We’re also indebted to our sources, who bravely shared their stories and trusted us to report them with care and compassion.

Congratulations to this year’s Eyeopener in-house award winners!

Best News Story

Student using RSU Food Box program allege they felt ‘pressured’ to vote for Adapt by VP operations candidate by Charlize Alcaraz, Alexandra Holyk and Heidi Lee

Selected by Josh Visser, Editorial Director at VICE Canada

Best Arts & Culture Story

Black students need separate spaces to adequately address sexual violence on campus by Afua Mfodwo

Selected by Al Donato, former Multimedia Producer at HuffPost Canada

Best Business & Technology Story

Success STEMS from supporting women and girls by Alethea Ng

Selected by Kat Eschner, freelance journalist and Contributing Editor at Popular Science

Best Communities Story

For Black and Indigenous students, the labour of activism is emotional as it is physical by Serena Lopez

Selected by Lauren Strapagiel, Senior Reporter at BuzzFeed News

Best Feature

Lip service: BIPOC students at Rye feel unsupported by the complaint process by Abeer Khan

Selected by Nicole Schmidt, Associate Editor at The Walrus

Best Sports Story

Hockey was a home for me, until I realized I was gay by Richard Coffey

Selected by Erin Valois, National Director, Digital Strategy and Olympic Editor at Postmedia

Best Fun & Satire Story

Students with OCD incredibly prepared for pandemic by Dhriti Gupta

Selected by Emma Overton, TV Writer for The Beaverton, This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Best Video

A Quick Look: Ryerson’s Sustainability by Desirée Green, Valentina Caballero, Anna Ashitey, Amelia Ritthaler, Ben Hargreaves and Jimmy Kwan

Selected by Shauna Rempel, Senior Social Media Strategist at University of Toronto Mississauga

Best Cover

March 31, 2021: See you soon by Laila Amer

Selected by Matthew Warland, freelance digital designer and former Digital Design Director at National Post and Toronto Life