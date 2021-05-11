Eyeopener in-house award winners 2020-21

We’re very proud of our editors, contributors and other members of our Eye community who made this work and recognition possible.
We’re also indebted to our sources, who bravely shared their stories and trusted us to report them with care and compassion.
Congratulations to this year’s Eyeopener in-house award winners!
Best News Story
Student using RSU Food Box program allege they felt ‘pressured’ to vote for Adapt by VP operations candidate by Charlize Alcaraz, Alexandra Holyk and Heidi Lee
Selected by Josh Visser, Editorial Director at VICE Canada
Best Arts & Culture Story
Black students need separate spaces to adequately address sexual violence on campus by Afua Mfodwo
Selected by Al Donato, former Multimedia Producer at HuffPost Canada
Best Business & Technology Story
Success STEMS from supporting women and girls by Alethea Ng
Selected by Kat Eschner, freelance journalist and Contributing Editor at Popular Science
Best Communities Story
For Black and Indigenous students, the labour of activism is emotional as it is physical by Serena Lopez
Selected by Lauren Strapagiel, Senior Reporter at BuzzFeed News
Best Feature
Lip service: BIPOC students at Rye feel unsupported by the complaint process by Abeer Khan
Selected by Nicole Schmidt, Associate Editor at The Walrus
Best Sports Story
Hockey was a home for me, until I realized I was gay by Richard Coffey
Selected by Erin Valois, National Director, Digital Strategy and Olympic Editor at Postmedia
Best Fun & Satire Story
Students with OCD incredibly prepared for pandemic by Dhriti Gupta
Selected by Emma Overton, TV Writer for The Beaverton, This Hour Has 22 Minutes
Best Video
A Quick Look: Ryerson’s Sustainability by Desirée Green, Valentina Caballero, Anna Ashitey, Amelia Ritthaler, Ben Hargreaves and Jimmy Kwan
Selected by Shauna Rempel, Senior Social Media Strategist at University of Toronto Mississauga
Best Cover
March 31, 2021: See you soon by Laila Amer
Selected by Matthew Warland, freelance digital designer and former Digital Design Director at National Post and Toronto Life