Photo of the bridge between Kerr Hall and RCC on Gould Street that says Ryerson University.
Photo: Jimmy Kwan

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked draft of alternate names and mottos for Ryerson University

By Rochelle Raveendran

As the “Standing Strong” task force continues studying Egerton Ryerson’s legacy and how it impacts the Indigenous community, The Eyeopener has obtained a copy of the committee’s brainstorming Google Doc of potential name changes for Ryerson University. The contents of the document are presented below in their entirety. 

Ontario Institute of Rat Kings 

  • Nos, et in servis suis Rodent
  • We, the servants of the Rodent 

Ted Rogers University of Management 

  • Sugere usque coniungere LinkedIn immani, impetibili simul
  • To suck up, to connect on LinkedIn, to be insufferable, together

McGill University, Toronto (McGUT)

  • Quod Harvard regio Dundas de North
  • The Harvard of the North Yonge-Dundas Area

Downtown Canada Academy 

  • U de T et dropouts a respuit united en virtus
  • U of T dropouts and rejects united in virtue 

Amazon Campus 

  • Initium sapientiae timor Domini est Bezos
  • Fear of Bezos is the Beginning of Wisdom 

Lachemi University of Proletariats  

  • Liberatio ad pauperes per pauperes fecit education
  • Liberation for the Poor through Poor Education 

El Dorado University 

  • Explorarent urbem Gould (Street)
  • Explore the City of Gould (Street)

Ram Ganesh College of White Collar Crime 

  • Dolum, Fabricare, Fugite
  • Fraud, Fabricate, Flee 

TIFF University 

  • Quia caritas educatione, et de possibilitate videns Steve Carell in September
  • For the love of knowledge, and the possibility of seeing Steve Carell in September 

Aasdnfaldsjsfnald College

  • Frangeret vitrum laquearia ánima keyboards
  • My soul doth smash keyboards and glass ceilings

Education “R” Us 

  • Pueritia somnia mors est
  • Death to Childhood Dreams

Kerr Hall Memorial University 

  • Urite victrices per vias aeris vaga animi corridors
  • To conquer the aimless corridors of the mind 

Balzac’s Coffee Roasters 

  • Capulus est supra XXV annorum recens tosta Canada connectens
  • Connecting Canadians through fresh roasted coffee for over 25 years

