EXCLUSIVE: Leaked draft of alternate names and mottos for Ryerson University

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Rochelle Raveendran

As the “Standing Strong” task force continues studying Egerton Ryerson’s legacy and how it impacts the Indigenous community, The Eyeopener has obtained a copy of the committee’s brainstorming Google Doc of potential name changes for Ryerson University. The contents of the document are presented below in their entirety.

Ontario Institute of Rat Kings

Nos, et in servis suis Rodent

We, the servants of the Rodent

Ted Rogers University of Management

Sugere usque coniungere LinkedIn immani, impetibili simul

To suck up, to connect on LinkedIn, to be insufferable, together

McGill University, Toronto (McGUT)

Quod Harvard regio Dundas de North

The Harvard of the North Yonge-Dundas Area

Downtown Canada Academy

U de T et dropouts a respuit united en virtus

U of T dropouts and rejects united in virtue

Amazon™ Campus

Initium sapientiae timor Domini est Bezos

Fear of Bezos is the Beginning of Wisdom

Lachemi University of Proletariats

Liberatio ad pauperes per pauperes fecit education

Liberation for the Poor through Poor Education

El Dorado University

Explorarent urbem Gould (Street)

Explore the City of Gould (Street)

Ram Ganesh College of White Collar Crime

Dolum, Fabricare, Fugite

Fraud, Fabricate, Flee

TIFF University

Quia caritas educatione, et de possibilitate videns Steve Carell in September

For the love of knowledge, and the possibility of seeing Steve Carell in September

Aasdnfaldsjsfnald College

Frangeret vitrum laquearia ánima keyboards

My soul doth smash keyboards and glass ceilings

Education “R” Us

Pueritia somnia mors est

Death to Childhood Dreams

Kerr Hall Memorial University

Urite victrices per vias aeris vaga animi corridors

To conquer the aimless corridors of the mind

Balzac’s Coffee Roasters

Capulus est supra XXV annorum recens tosta Canada connectens

Connecting Canadians through fresh roasted coffee for over 25 years