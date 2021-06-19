EXCLUSIVE: Leaked draft of alternate names and mottos for Ryerson University

By Rochelle Raveendran
As the “Standing Strong” task force continues studying Egerton Ryerson’s legacy and how it impacts the Indigenous community, The Eyeopener has obtained a copy of the committee’s brainstorming Google Doc of potential name changes for Ryerson University. The contents of the document are presented below in their entirety.
Ontario Institute of Rat Kings
- Nos, et in servis suis Rodent
- We, the servants of the Rodent
Ted Rogers University of Management
- Sugere usque coniungere LinkedIn immani, impetibili simul
- To suck up, to connect on LinkedIn, to be insufferable, together
McGill University, Toronto (McGUT)
- Quod Harvard regio Dundas de North
- The Harvard of the North Yonge-Dundas Area
Downtown Canada Academy
- U de T et dropouts a respuit united en virtus
- U of T dropouts and rejects united in virtue
Amazon™ Campus
- Initium sapientiae timor Domini est Bezos
- Fear of Bezos is the Beginning of Wisdom
Lachemi University of Proletariats
- Liberatio ad pauperes per pauperes fecit education
- Liberation for the Poor through Poor Education
El Dorado University
- Explorarent urbem Gould (Street)
- Explore the City of Gould (Street)
Ram Ganesh College of White Collar Crime
- Dolum, Fabricare, Fugite
- Fraud, Fabricate, Flee
TIFF University
- Quia caritas educatione, et de possibilitate videns Steve Carell in September
- For the love of knowledge, and the possibility of seeing Steve Carell in September
Aasdnfaldsjsfnald College
- Frangeret vitrum laquearia ánima keyboards
- My soul doth smash keyboards and glass ceilings
Education “R” Us
- Pueritia somnia mors est
- Death to Childhood Dreams
Kerr Hall Memorial University
- Urite victrices per vias aeris vaga animi corridors
- To conquer the aimless corridors of the mind
Balzac’s Coffee Roasters
- Capulus est supra XXV annorum recens tosta Canada connectens
- Connecting Canadians through fresh roasted coffee for over 25 years
This article title gave me a fuckin heart attack, but it was a good read lol.
University of Practical Arts, Science and Services: UPASS
This article is dumb.
Yall got me