Liberal Party wins minority in 2021 federal election

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Thea Gribilas and Heidi Lee

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will form Canada’s 44th government after winning a minority government on Sept. 20.

“The moment we face demands real important change and you have given this parliament and this government clear direction so that we can put an end to this pandemic once and for all,” said Trudeau in a press conference on election night.

“You have elected a government in Ottawa that would fight for you and that would deliver for you every single day,” he said.

As of the morning of Sept. 21, the Liberals were winning or elected in 158 seats, the Conservatives were at 119 seats, the NDP were at 25 seats, the Bloq Québécois were at 34 seats and the Green Party were at two seats, meaning the Conservative Party has become the official opposition party.

In a bid for a majority, Trudeau called a snap election on Aug. 15, 2021, stating that he wanted Canadians to choose who brought them into COVID-19 recovery.

He faced criticism from opposition leaders throughout the campaign for calling an election in the midst of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Trudeau was elected in 2015 to form a majority government and again in 2019 to form a minority government. This will be Trudeau’s third term as prime minister.

This election was the most expensive in Canadian history, costing an estimated $610 million, which is $100 million more than the 2019 federal election, according to Elections Canada.

“The pandemic increased the differences among us, it also made the divisions among Canadians even worse,” said Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in a press conference on election night. “Unfortunately, this election only made things worse but I am here tonight even more determined to secure this wonderful country.”

O’Toole, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet also won their ridings. People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier lost his riding and the party didn’t win any other seats.

In the Toronto Centre riding—the riding that Ryerson is in—Liberal party candidate Marci Ien won the seat, defeating Green Party leader Annamie Paul.