Rams home games to circle on your calendar

By Jack MacCool

After a grueling layoff, the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference announced this summer that plans were being put in place for all sports to return to play this season. Now that schedules have been released and practices are in full swing, these are the Rams home games to look out for this season.

Men’s soccer: Oct. 2, 2021 vs U of T Varsity Blues

The Rams have thrived against U of T in recent matchups, going unbeaten in eight straight games before losing to them 3-1 on Oct. 27, 2019. This will be the first men’s soccer game Ryerson has hosted since the pandemic began.

Women’s soccer: Oct. 10, 2021 vs Nipissing Lakers

This one is sure to be a close contest given the history between these programs. They’ve played to a draw in four of their last six games, with the sixth being decided by penalty kicks.

Men’s hockey: Nov. 25, 2021 vs U of T Varsity Blues

In their last matchup, the Rams snapped U of T’s 14-game winning streak in an overtime thriller. Returning defenceman Zachary Shankar came through with two goals to hoist Ryerson to an epic victory.

These two teams are dead even in their last 10 games, each grabbing five wins. This will be the team’s last home game before the winter break and earning a win could prove to be a huge boost of momentum.

Women’s basketball: Dec. 4, 2021 vs Queen’s Gaels

The all-time series between the Gaels and the Rams stands at 19 to 17 for Ryerson, with each school grabbing five wins in their last 10 matchups. This will be a pivotal game as the team approaches the halfway mark of their season.

Women’s hockey: Jan. 21, 2022 vs York Lions

York is a team the Rams have struggled against, dropping four of their last five against the Lions. However, the most recent game was an overtime victory on home ice.

Ryerson has never beaten York in consecutive meetings, but could do so with a win on Jan. 21.

Women’s volleyball: Jan. 28, 2022 vs RMC Paladins

The women’s volleyball program is currently riding a 16-game winning streak against the Royal Military College Paladins, having only dropped one set in their last 10 matchups against them. They play RMC on back-to-back days, which could boost their record heading into the playoffs.

Men’s basketball: Feb. 4, 2022 vs Carleton Ravens

The Carleton Ravens are the best program in U SPORTS men’s basketball history, winning 15 of the last 18 national championships. The Rams are 5-30 all-time against the Ravens and have not beaten them since 2019.

They dropped their last contest to Carleton 82-88, but the Rams always give the Ravens a run for their money.

Men’s volleyball: Feb. 19, 2022 vs U of T Varsity Blues

Another big matchup against the crosstown rivals. The Rams are currently on a three-game losing streak against the Varsity Blues, however their record stands at 5-5 in their last 10 against U of T. This will be the men’s volleyball team’s last game of the regular season.

A win in this contest could give the team momentum for a playoff run.