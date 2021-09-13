Ryerson’s fall convocation to be held virtually (again)

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Thea Gribilas and Sarah Tomlinson

Ryerson’s fall 2021 convocation ceremony will be held virtually for the fourth time in a row, said Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi in an interview with The Eyeopener.

“We know that this is not the news many of our graduates want to hear and we share in their disappointment that we cannot celebrate their achievements in person,” said Lachemi.

The decision was made in order to comply with current government and public health protocols which limit outdoor gatherings to 100 people and indoor gatherings to 25 people.

“Ensuring the continued health and safety of our community remains our top priority,” he said.

Lachemi added that the university plans to honour its commitment to graduating students with the opportunity for an in-person celebration when it’s safe to do so.

“We’ll make sure we give them a chance to cross the stage in the future,” said Lachemi.

In March 2020, Ryerson announced that it would postpone spring 2020 convocation until fall 2020, but has since postponed all subsequent convocations indefinitely due to COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor public gatherings. This is the fourth time Ryerson has postponed all convocation ceremonies since March 2020.

Last year, virtual ceremonies for spring and fall graduates were held on June 30, 2020 and Nov.17, 2020, respectively. A virtual ceremony was also held in June 2021.

The Eye previously reported that virtual ceremonies were underwhelming for students, particularly those who were the first in their families to obtain a post-secondary degree.