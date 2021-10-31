Meet the Rooks: Rams men’s soccer midfielder Jacob Carlos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Daniella Lopez

Before every game of the season, Rams men’s soccer rookie Jacob Carlos is probably listening to “Time Flies” by Lil Berete and putting on unusually low socks, like the ones English soccer player Jack Grealish wears.

The midfielder, studying arts and contemporary studies, came to Ryerson after a season with the Toronto Football Club (TFC) Academy and two seasons in Europe.

Carlos played for Swedish team IK Frej during the 2016-17 season and Portuguese team Académico de Viseu FC in the 2017-18 season. While living away from home and not knowing the language was difficult, he said playing soccer made it all worth it.

“That’s all I wanted to do,” said Carlos.

It was his time spent at TFC Academy in the 2018-19 season that factored into him choosing Ryerson. TFC Academy plays at Downsview Park, also the home of the Rams men’s soccer team. TFC Academy’s training facilities are also right beside the university’s. Ultimately, the familiarity of both helped with his decision.

Aside from the proximity TFC Academy had to the Rams, it was third-year defender Kai Martin who played a big role in Carlos’ decision to play for Ryerson. The two met while playing at TFC Academy and have been friends ever since.

Initially, Carlos said he was surprised by the way TFC Academy was run.

“It was different, I’ve never had anything that professional and so organized. Everything was very well put together.”

While at TFC Academy, Carlos travelled much more than he does now with the Rams. Every other weekend the team would go to the U.S., which included 14-hour drives to Chicago and long flights to Atlanta and Los Angeles. To top things off, he isn’t a fan of flying.

Carlos explained that because TFC Academy is a feeder system for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS), it’s ultimately a business. He added that you might become close with a player only for them to be released at the end of the season. It’s nothing like playing for a Rams team that acts like a family, he said.

Besides winning, one of his favourite parts about soccer—particularly at Ryerson—is the camaraderie.

“No matter how you played, good or bad, they’re not gonna put you down.” But, “you don’t want to lose,” Carlos jokes.

“We just hate losing.”

He shared a piece of wisdom from his coach, Filip Prostran: “We love what losing brings because we hate the feeling of it…[and] don’t want that happening again.”

While many athletes have pregame superstitions and rituals, Carlos said he tries not to get caught up in that.

“It’s not good to have superstitions and rituals because if you forget to do it, it might throw you off.”

This principle was something he said was taught at TFC Academy. However, he does say a prayer before every game.

Away from the soccer pitch, Carlos is a self-dubbed “TV show guy.” His hands are pretty full these days between games, practices, school and trying to catch the new season of You on Netflix. However, he admitted he doesn’t have much time for himself.

“I’m really into soccer, that’s my life. I want to take it to the next level…[so] you [have] to make it work.”

Despite a hectic schedule this year, Carlos said being part of the Rams men’s soccer program makes it all worth it.

“Everyone wants to get better and everyone pushes me to get better. We play for each other and we’re literally a family.”