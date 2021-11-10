By the numbers: A look at the most impressive stats in Rams varsity sports

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Jack MacCool

The Rams varsity sports teams have seen a great deal of success throughout their history, and as with any storied sports club, there are a lot of interesting statistics that have sprung up over time. Whether that be a historic winning streak or an undefeated run to the championship, statistics not only help to tell the story, they also help improve it.

Nine Rams basketball alumni involved in CEBL

The 2021 Candian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season saw nine former Rams either suit up for a team or take the reins in a coaching or management position.

Seven former Rams players are on rosters, including the likes of Jean-Victor Mukama, Jelane Pryce, Ammanuel Diressa, Adika Peter-McNeilly, Jahmal Jones, Aaron Best and Myles Charvis.

In addition, Rams alumni Jermaine Small acted as head coach and general manager (GM) of the Edmonton Stingers. Charles Kissi was head coach and GM of Guelph Nighthawks. Arsalan Jamil and Borko Popic also served as staff members for the Nighthawks and Stingers respectively.

Women’s basketball team riding road win streak

The Rams women’s basketball team is currently on an eight game road winning streak entering the 2021-22 regular season. The win streak dates back to November of 2019, with the Rams securing an average margin of victory of 27.13 points while away from the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Men’s soccer have won 82 regular season games in last seven years

The men’s soccer team has totalled 82 wins in the last seven seasons; 90 if you include their eight victories (8-1-1 record) in the current season. This total is certainly impressive for only seven seasons, but it is especially impressive when you take a look at the rest of the men’s soccer program’s history. From 1986 to 2012 the Rams totalled just 73 victories, a stark contrast from the last decade. The Rams most recently continued their success when they secured a divisional title with a 3-1 win over McMaster on Oct. 31.

Women’s soccer secures second best regular season winning percentage in program history

After a 1-0 victory over McMaster on Oct. 31, the women’s soccer team finished their regular season with a 5-3-2 record. This record puts them in second place for highest winning percentage in program history at .600.

This is also impressive as the Rams only scored nine goals during the regular season—the team’s fewest since 2012.

Men’s hockey team 2-0 in total-goal series in their history

We’re turning back time all the way to the 1950s and 60s for this stat. Back in the day, the Rams competed in the Central Ontario Hockey Association (COHA) along with Waterloo College, McMaster University, Ontario Agricultural College, Huron College of the University of Western Ontario and Osgoode Hall.

In the COHA, the two best teams competed in a two-game, total-goal championship. In 1956 and 1963, the Rams upped their two-game total-goal record to a perfect 2-0, beating Huron 7-6 in 1956 and 9-7 against Waterloo in 1963.

Always bet on the Rams in two-game, total-goal championships.

Is Lauren Nicholson the most ‘clutch’ Rams athlete?

Lauren Nicholson entered the current season as the leading scorer in Rams women’s hockey history with 37 career goals. In addition, she entered the year leading the program in game-winning goals with eight. Before the start of the 2021-22 campaign, over 20 per cent of her tallies helped propel the Rams to victory.

She currently has three goals on the year and will continue to re-write the record book all season.

Men’s volleyball team currently undefeated against RMC

Rams men’s volleyball have a 39-match winning streak over Royal Military College of Canada (RMC). Ryerson has never lost to RMC dating back to 2004. The two teams will meet again on Jan. 28, 2022 at the MAC.

Ryerson’s perfect season

An undefeated season leading to the first national championship in school history is something every athlete dreams of, but for the 2017-18 women’s volleyball team that dream became a reality. The Rams finished the regular season 19-0 and extended that winning streak to 25-0 after a perfect postseason run.

The national championship banner that hangs on the walls of the MAC represent the statistical marvel that was the 2017-18 season for the Rams women’s volleyball team.