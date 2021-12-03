Meet your Winter 2022 masthead

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF WINTER 2022!
Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.
Without further ado, here is your new masthead:
Editor-in-Chief
Tyler Griffin (@tylerxgriffin)
News Editors
Thea Gribilas (@thea_gribilas)
Heidi Lee (@hiheidilee)
Edward Djan (@EdwardDjan1)
Photo Editors
Laila Amer (@ohlalailaa)
Jes Mason (@jesromas)
Vanessa Kauk
Arts & Culture Editor
Elizabeth Sargeant (@LizzySargeant)
Business & Technology Editor
Charlize Alcaraz (@charlizealcaraz)
Communities Editor
Serena Lopez (@Nenalo11)
Features Editor
Abeer Khan (@uhhbeer)
Fun & Satire Editor
Rochelle Raveendran (@rockie__road)
Sports Editor
Gavin Axelrod (@Gavin77Axe)
Media Editor
Sonia Khurana
Online Editors
Abby Hughes (@abbyyhughes)
Alexandra Holyk (@alexandra_holyk)
General Manager
Liane McLarty
generalmanager@theeyeopener.com
Design Director
J.D. Mowat
Advertising Manager
Christopher Roberts