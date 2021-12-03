Meet your Winter 2022 masthead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF WINTER 2022!

Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.

Without further ado, here is your new masthead:

Editor-in-Chief

Tyler Griffin (@tylerxgriffin)

editor@theeyeopener.com

News Editors

Thea Gribilas (@thea_gribilas)

Heidi Lee (@hiheidilee)

Edward Djan (@EdwardDjan1)

news@theeyeopener.com

Photo Editors

Laila Amer (@ohlalailaa)

Jes Mason (@jesromas)

Vanessa Kauk

photo@theeyeopener.com

Arts & Culture Editor

Elizabeth Sargeant (@LizzySargeant)

arts@theeyeopener.com

Business & Technology Editor

Charlize Alcaraz (@charlizealcaraz)

business@theeyeopener.com

Communities Editor

Serena Lopez (@Nenalo11)

communities@theeyeopener.com

Features Editor

Abeer Khan (@uhhbeer)

features@theeyeopener.com

Fun & Satire Editor

Rochelle Raveendran (@rockie__road)

fun@theeyeopener.com

Sports Editor

Gavin Axelrod (@Gavin77Axe)

sports@theeyeopener.com

Media Editor

Sonia Khurana

media@theeyeopener.com

Online Editors

Abby Hughes (@abbyyhughes)

Alexandra Holyk (@alexandra_holyk)

online@theeyeopener.com

General Manager

Liane McLarty

generalmanager@theeyeopener.com

Design Director

J.D. Mowat

design@theeyeopener.com

Advertising Manager

Christopher Roberts

advertising@theeyeopener.com