Rams refresher: Best two-semester sports performances prior to OUA pause

By Jack MacCool

Following the Ontario government’s announcement that public health measures would be eased starting Jan. 31, Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced its return to play would tip-off on Feb. 9.

Due to the restrictions enacted by the provincial government in early January, OUA athletes had not been able to train or play after being left off the government’s elite amateur sports list. This came with a lot of pushback from players, coaches, management and the U Sports community, making it a welcome announcement that they would be able to return to play in the coming weeks.

While the first half of the season for OUA two-semester sports may seem far in the past, this list will get you up to speed on some of the best performances by Rams varsity teams and athletes prior to the stoppage in play. From massive kills on the volleyball court to overtime thrillers in the rink, the first half of the season was tremendous and more action is right around the corner.

Women’s basketball conquering Queen’s

In the Rams women’s basketball team’s season opener they were able to best the Queen’s Gaels 68-65. At the time, both programs were nationally ranked in the U Sports top 10, making it a must-see attraction. This game delivered nonstop action from start to finish as momentum shifted back and forth.

Trailing by seven with just over five minutes remaining, Rams guard Mikaela Dodig hit back-to-back three-pointers, paired with stellar defence, to secure the victory in the final minute. She led all scorers in the game with 25 points. The Rams have continued the success from their opening night win, maintaining an undefeated record through six games while being ranked sixth in the country.

Up Next: They’ll look to open the new year with a win when they host the York Lions at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Make room for Rhooms

Ryerson’s men’s basketball team has had some inconsistencies during the 2021-2022 season, but first-year forward Aaron Rhooms has been a consistent bright spot. Rhooms has scored 19 or more points in each of his first six games with the program. He also ranks seventh in the OUA in points-per-game, while ranking 11th in rebounding. The future is bright for Rhooms as well as the rest of the team.

Up Next: The men’s basketball team will look to build off three straight wins prior to the stoppage in play as they welcome the York Lions to the MAC at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Rioflorido digs toward record book

Getting down to the hardwood to prevent the opposing team from scoring is no easy feat in volleyball, but first-year libero Mary Ann Rioflorido made it look easy against the University of Toronto when she recorded 20 digs in a single match. This total came just four shy of placing Rioflorido in the top 10 total digs in a match in program history.

Up Next: The Rams women’s volleyball team will continue its season when they visit the York Lions on Feb. 11, where they’ll look to earn their first win of the season.

Walker walks to 14 kills for 2nd time

Hailing from Stouffville, Ont., first-year outside hitter Jacob Walker has been a strong contributor to the Rams men’s volleyball program, recording six or more kills in each of the team’s six games. He has led the team in kills in four of six games this season. Perhaps the most impressive of these statistics is that he recorded 14 kills in back-to-back games.

Up Next: Walker and the Rams men’s volleyball squad will also visit York on Feb. 11, as they hope to build momentum toward a playoff push.

Besting the league’s best

In November, the Rams women’s hockey team was able to hand the Nippissing Lakers their only loss of the season in a 4-1 victory. After opening the scoring in the first, the score was locked at 1-0 Ryerson for all of the second period. Then, in the third period, the flood gates opened as the Rams netted three more, while holding the Lakers to only one goal.

The third period was a thriller with three goals coming within six minutes of each other after an intense second frame. The Rams’ defence also proved to be strong as Nippissing scored their lowest goal total of the season with the single marker.

Up Next: Looking for more thrilling play? The Rams make their return to action on the road against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues on Feb. 10.

Bollers continues to light the lamp

First-year sport media student Kyle Bollers has made the transition to U Sports hockey look easy. He’s scored seven goals in seven games, while netting five in his last three games played.

To make it even more impressive, the Rams are coming off an overtime victory over the Brock Badgers in their last appearance, a game that saw Bollers score the tying goal in the third, followed by the game-winner in overtime. This proved to be an important win as the Rams hold a record of 5-2 overall, trailing only Brock by one point in the OUA West division.

If Bollers can continue to best opposing goaltenders, the Rams may be able to claim the top seed in the OUA West.

Up Next: Bollers and the Rams welcome the York Lions on Feb. 10 at the MAC.