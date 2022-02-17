Rams trample Varsity Blues in lopsided Battle of Toronto

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jack MacCool

It was a routine win for the Rams women’s basketball team when the University of Toronto Varsity Blues came to the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Feb. 16. With a final score of 98-53, the game was good for the fourth most points in program history.

This was the first matchup between the Rams and their crosstown rivals since the 2019-20 season when they picked up a 31 point victory on Toronto’s home court.

It was an equitable performance from the team as five players scored at least eight points, while every member of the roster saw action. Marin Scotten and Rachel Farwell led the way in terms of scoring, with 27 and 14 points respectively while also dishing out a combined six assists.

“It’s honestly the most fun style of play that you could ask for. As threatening as ‘iso ball’ can be, I think it’s even more scary to not be able to lock down one single player and succeed,” said Farwell referencing her team’s excellent ball movement. “I think it’s so fun to flow with it and get everyone involved while finding the best possible shot.”

The Rams came out strong, as Scotten opened the scoring with a three-pointer just eight seconds in. The Rams were dialled in on defence as well, forcing three turnovers in the first minute and a half resulting in a 10-0 lead after only two minutes.

The Rams got huge production from two of their leading scorers as Scotten and Farwell accounted for 20 of the Rams 29 first quarter points. After one, the Rams led 29-10.

The second quarter started with the same defensive tenacity as the Rams forced a turnover on the opening inbounds leading to a Farwell score. Halfway through the second quarter, the Rams led 39-14.

With four minutes remaining in the half the Rams were flowing, finding the open player with tremendous unselfishness. Multiple times the crowd ‘oohed and awed’ as they swung the ball around the perimeter leading to easy baskets.

In the closing minutes of the quarter, with the Varsity Blues playing a zone defence, the Rams moved the ball quickly inside then out, ending with a gorgeous three pointer from guard Nyamuoch Teny off the feed from Stefanija Mrvaljevic.

After one half of play the Rams were in firm control, leading 51-18 after dominating on both sides of the floor. It was a complete team effort in the first half, with nine Rams able to put the ball through the hoop.

“We have so many weapons,” said Rams head coach Carly Clarke. “We emphasize sharing the ball, spacing, moving, and we have a great deal of trust in each other to make the right play.”

The second half began the same way the first half ended, with the Rams firmly in control. In the first minute the Rams scored twice at the rim, both off of euro-step layups by Jama Bin-Edward and Scotten.

Through three quarters, the Rams continued to move the ball at a high level totalling 19 assists on 32 made field goals to that point. The quarter ended on a layup by Rams forward Lauryn Meek off a highlight reel no-look pass from Tiya Misir. After the third frame, the Rams held a commanding 81-37 lead.

The final quarter was more of the same for the Rams as they determined the terms of the game in every way. Three minutes into the fourth, Rams guard Mikaela Dodig drove baseline when the ball was tipped from her hand.

Despite this, Dodig made a strong effort to bat the ball with a closed fist out to the corner to Eve Uwayesu who nailed the open three pointer, extending the lead to 43.

Down the stretch the Rams protected the ball and executed their offence with great success, finishing with a final score of 98-53.

After amassing an undefeated record through nine games while dominating most opponents, the Rams are finding ways to avoid being complacent.

“We’re not talking about our record one bit, we’re talking about being better the next possession,” said Coach Clarke. “The only thing that we’re focusing on is being the best at getting better is what our goal is. We’re trying to continue to play well and find ways to get better every single day.”



UP NEXT: The Rams will travel to the Goldring Centre where they’ll run it back against the Varsity Blues on Feb. 19. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.