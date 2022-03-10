10 things to cross off your Rye campus bucket list

Reading Time: 3 minutes

By Aru Kaul

Now that Ryerson is open again and everyone is ready for campus life in Toronto, you’re probably wondering how to get the most out of your university experience. Here are 10 things you have to do before you graduate to be considered a real Ryerson student.

Study at Balzac’s

Nothing says exam season like overpriced coffee and a stale almond croissant. If you’re looking for an efficient way to study, there’s no better motivation than posting a picture of your Balzac’s oat milk latte, laptop and notebook on your Instagram story.

Have classes at the Victoria Building

If you came to university straight from high school, you’re probably going to struggle a little with the transition. If you chose to attend Ryerson, chances are you’re still mentally in high school—and that’s okay. Take some classes at the Victoria Building and you’ll see where Ryerson got the nickname ‘Rye High’. The crusty lockers and old vending machines will have you feeling like you never left.

Walk across Lake Devo in the winter

Lake Devo, which is really just a giant splash pad, turns into an ice skating rink during winter. This is perfect for when you’re looking for a shortcut to Balzac’s, because who has the time to just pound the pavement? If you’re really looking for an adrenaline rush, try doing this while people are skating or playing hockey.

Study on every floor at the SLC

Each floor at the Sheldon and Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre (SLC) has a different vibe. If yours is running around with your hair on fire during midterm season, the eighth floor is the place to be. If it’s the exact opposite, floor six is for you—it’s called “The Beach” for a reason. If you want to have a terribly blended frappuccino while taking in the sensory experience of Yonge-Dundas Square, stick to the first floor. No matter what you’re into, there’s something for every personality type.

Get interviewed by a journalism student

Do you even go to Ryerson if you’ve never been stopped by an over-eager journalism student on your way to class? Next time you’re at the SLC and see a student walking around with their phone and notebook, take that as your cue to step in. Keep in mind though: they are most likely just doing an assignment, so you can’t become famous for your incredible hot takes (probably).

Get a free hug from the free hug guy outside Eaton Centre

If you’re ever having a bad day, walk over to the Eaton Centre. I’m not suggesting retail therapy, if that’s what you had in mind. For a free therapy option there’s usually a guy with a sign giving out free hugs. And you won’t have to wait as long as you will on Ryerson’s counselling waitlist.

Get into all your classes on RAMSS on the first try

Coming in at lucky number seven, we’ve got the task that no Ryerson student has ever accomplished. We all know the pain of waking up at 6 a.m. on open enrollment day, rushing to make a schedule and ultimately not getting into a single class you need for the semester. Don’t worry—it’ll happen one day. Start manifesting now.

Go to a Rams game

Even if sports aren’t your thing, you’ve got to fake some school spirit at least once. Plus, sometimes we win! And let’s be real, it’s fun to bond over collectively hating U of T for 90 straight minutes.

Stick a Rye Eng sticker anywhere on campus

Engineering student or not, it’s fun to plaster them on any surface in true Rye tradition. Might seem a bit cultish but that’s what engineering is anyway. If anything, the stickers might even serve as a warning of the ever-present threat of eng culture.

Have fun

Last, but not least, just remember to have fun. Or don’t. It’s up to you.