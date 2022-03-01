Meet the Rooks: Men’s soccer forward hopes to lead team into future

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Daniella Lopez

After being named athlete of the week and star of the week twice by the Rams athletic department, Rams men’s soccer forward Zakaria Abdi plans to take on a leadership role with the team next season.

He played in all 12 of the Rams’ regular season and playoff games—starting in five, scoring eight goals and notching one assist.

Abdi, a first-year arts and contemporary studies student, came to Ryerson after six years playing for the Toronto FC Academy. He said his decision to play for the Rams was influenced by his coaching staff and family, including his brothers who are Ryerson alumni.

“I felt like the coaches showed me that they really wanted me and they really believed in what I could do for this team,” said Abdi.

However, the return to playing organized soccer after losing more than a year to the pandemic was more challenging than he anticipated.

Abdi said it was “weird” at the beginning of the season, but noted he’s been playing soccer his whole life and having family and friends support him made all the difference.

“It really motivated me to go as hard as I can and show them what I could do after they haven’t watched me for a year and a half.”

It was his Rams teammates and coaches that also helped with the transition. Abdi described the team as a “very close-knit group” that likes to joke around and have fun, but can quickly flip the switch when they need to get serious. The coaching staff follows a similar pattern, he said.

“They’re our friends when we’re practicing…but when it’s game time, [they] expect a job from you and expect you to get the job done,” he said.

Abdi started playing soccer around age four. He followed in the footsteps of his father, who is an ex-soccer player, and credits his dad with making him fall in love with the game.

“He pushed me to fill his dreams and my dreams at the same time too.”

When Abdi is playing soccer, everything else “blurs” and the game is the only thing he can focus on.

But when he’s off the pitch he enjoys hanging out with friends and playing video games, like Call of Duty: Warzone or NBA 2K. He’s also one of the first to watch a new TV show or movie—he can’t deal with spoilers.

This season on the field, Abdi said the Rams had a good season and reached their objective, but ultimately “didn’t get the job done.” On Nov. 6, 2021, the Rams men’s soccer team finished with a 9-2-1 record, eventually losing to the York Lions 3-2 in extra time during the playoffs.

Still, he said it’s been a great learning experience and he hopes to take it into the next season. “Hopefully, next year, we will get the job done and win the OUA championship.”

As he sheds the rookie label, his biggest goal for next season is becoming a leader on the team. He hopes he can show his new teammates how Rams soccer operates, from the roles of each player to how they play as a team.

“[I’m] just excited and can’t wait ‘til next year to do it all over again.”