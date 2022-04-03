Rams national title dreams over in Nova Scotia, will play for bronze Sunday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Mario Russo

The Rams allowed seven goals against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) Patriotes Saturday evening at Andrew H. McCain arena, falling 7-2 to their Ontario University Athletics (OUA) counterpart.

The Patriotes never took their foot off the gas throughout the semi-final blowout, scoring four unanswered goals to cap off their most dominant win of the postseason.

After a memorable defensive effort that earned the Rams their first ever victory on the national stage, the semi-final Saturday for the Toronto side featured everything but a strong effort from the blue and gold backend.

What started as a 2-1 lead for the Patriotes to open up the middle stanza quickly turned to a 4-2 advantage.

Sophomore forward Julien Tessier opened the second period scoring for UQTR, finishing off a give-and-go in tight to the Rams goal to put his side up 3-1.

With offence being one of the rare occurrences for the Rams all night long, Chris Playfair would net a similar goal to the likes of Jerimiah Addison’s first period equalizer, spinning to his right before firing a shot past the glove of Patriotes goaltender Alexis Gravel.

Playfair’s second goal of the postseason would come less than two minutes after UQTR doubled their lead, tacking on yet another point for the Rams top offensive unit.

Despite Playfair’s goal to bring the Rams within striking distance, the team would fail to sustain any further pressure in the offensive zone, serving up their opposition with a golden opportunity to double their one-goal lead.

The Patriotes continued to test Rams goaltender Garrett Forrest with various high-danger chances dispersed from all angles of the offensive zone. The team’s efforts were rewarded once more off the rush with David Noel’s wicked wrister to beat Forrest between the wickets.

With yet another two-goal lead in their dominion, UQTR continued to suffocate the Rams in the offensive zone. Ryerson wrapped up the middle stanza down a pair and with very little to show for themselves on the offensive side of the puck.

Ryerson’s mission to knock off their OUA counterpart grew in difficulty following yet another UQTR tally to open up the third period. The Patriotes extended their lead once more with a timely blast coming from the stick of sophomore forward Felix Sabourin-Lauzon.

Up 5-2, UQTR continued to flex their offensive muscles to a vulnerable Rams side. Forwards Jordan Martel and Samuel Hould would join the offensive party for the Quebec side with goals of their own late in the period.

By the time the dust settled, the Patriotes would lead the Rams by a 7-2 score and more importantly punch their ticket to the national championship game.

UP NEXT: The Rams play their last game of the season Sunday afternoon against the StFX X-Men, with a bronze medal on the line.