William Osler Health System chosen as partner hospital for TMU medical school

By Thea Gribilas

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) will be partnering with the William Osler Health System for its medical school, the university told The Eyeopener in an email.

The health system will be “providing the clinical learning environment for undergraduate medical education, other health professionals’ education, residency training and professional development,” the email read.

Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness are all part of the William Osler Health System.

As previously reported by The Eye, TMU received $1 million from the Ontario government and $1 million from the City of Brampton in September 2021 to create a proposal for a medical school in Brampton. In March, it was announced that the province would be moving forward with the proposed medical school.

The school also confirmed in the email that it is actively seeking an Indigenous health lead to act as a special advisor to the medical school during its planning process.

The school is “ensuring that co-creation with Indigenous communities is appropriately resourced in our initial budgets.”

The medical school is set to welcome its entering class in September 2025.