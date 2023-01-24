Eight songs that will get you through the winter blues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Allison Baldwin

With shorter days and colder nights, the winter blues influence us all in one way or another.

While it can seem impossible to feel joyful or productive during the tough winter months, listening to our favourite melodies is an easy fix to raise spirits.

Here is a hand-picked list of uplifting and lively songs to get you through the winter blues.

“Afraid To Feel” by LF SYSTEM

Without a doubt, LF SYSTEM’s 2022 single “Afraid to Feel” is one to dance to, with its catchy beat and captivating lyrics. This hit is all about attraction and passion and taking that leap of faith to try something new. While initiating romantic relationships can be scary, the song urges listeners to not be afraid to feel and just go with the flow.

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncė

This single released by Beyoncė in 2022, completely covers what it’s like to live a stressful life driven by duties and responsibilities that work us to the bone. It points out the importance of having a healthy work-life balance and ultimately doing what we love. Whether that be by pursuing our passions, finding love after learning to love ourselves or finally securing freedom in our lives.

“Good Days” by SZA

SZA’s lead single from her 2022 album, SOS, is the perfect go-to song for those cloudy and gloomy days, as it’s all about moving on from the past onto bigger and brighter things. This song focuses on taking steps toward healing and having a positive outlook with the hope for better days to come. It oozes optimism which is significant to bear in mind, especially with the start of the new semester underway.

“GOOD TIMES” by Jungle

This is a vibrant tune with its funk-meets-soul dance tune and is a joy to listen to on a loop. This fun track is undeniably exceptional to sing along with while blasting it from the car stereo.

“Happiness” by The 1975

Released in 2022, “Happiness” encapsulates the excitement that comes with the beginning of a romantic relationship. It emphasizes that love can be beautiful yet scary and that we should not doubt ourselves during the process but instead remain hopeful for what is to come.

“Holiday” by Confidence Man

Confidence Man’s single from their 2022 album, TILT, is a playful electro-pop jam that encourages its listeners to take risks and live life to the fullest. It presses the overall notion that to truly experience life and all the joys it has to offer, we must escape from the restraints of day-to-day life and find a way to embrace freedom in our actions and choices.

“Hot In It” by Tiësto and Charlie XCX

This 2022 club-pop banger is the ultimate feel-good and confidence boosting song. At its core, it’s about looking hot on the dance floor to get over a breakup. If you want to feel like your best possible self in 2023—breakup or not—this song is perfect for you.

“I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

This OneRepublic single radiates summer vibes and is excellent to listen to during your post-holiday funk. “I Ain’t Worried” encourages listeners to make the most of life by letting go of any worries and simply living with no regrets.