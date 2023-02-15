Some of the best Bold performances this year you may have forgotten about

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Dexter LeRuez

As Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) adjusts to a new name and identity, the Bold’s performances haven’t always been the top storylines of the year. Said chaos has seen many statement wins, hard-fought victories and highlight performances go slightly under the radar. So, here are a few epic performances you may have missed from the 2022-23 athletic season so far:

Santos leads the Bold to the Finals

One of the highlights of TMU athletics this school year has been the men’s soccer team. Following a solid regular season where the Bold finished with a 9-3 record, the men’s soccer team made a run in the playoffs and found themselves one win away from making it to the U Sports National Championships. All that stood in their way was a semi-finals matchup against the University of Waterloo Warriors. In the semis, midfielder Justin Santos rose to the occasion, scoring two of the Bold’s three goals in the match and assisting on the third to advance TMU to the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference finals and U Sports nationals.

Braeden Andreoli tries his best in Waterloo

The TMU men’s rugby squad had an incredibly successful 2022 season, finishing with an undefeated 5-0 record. One of the key contributors to said success was scrum half Braeden Andreoli. In the Bold’s matchup against the University of Waterloo Warriors, Andreoli scored half of TMU’s points—with two tries and five converts as the Bold blew out the Warriors 40-5.

Rachel Farwell puts on a show in Oshawa

Despite heavy roster turnover following TMU’s national championship-winning season, the 2022-23 TMU Bold women’s basketball team has remained competitive against other elite teams in the OUA. Following a four-game losing streak to start the season, the Bold went 7-3 in their next 10 games. One of TMU’s standout performers has been fourth-year forward Rachel Farwell—the last remaining starter on TMU’s roster from the U Sports National Championship game last year. Farwell’s experience showed through Dec. 3 on the road in Oshawa as she put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists to help the Bold take down the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks 89-60.

TMU curling season rocks

TMU’s men’s curling team came out looking for revenge this year. After losing to the Wilfred Laurier University Golden Hawks in the OUA Championship finals last season, the Bold started their 2022-23 season hot. In early January, TMU made a statement by winning the McMaster Invitational with an undefeated 5-0 record. The women’s curling team also swept through the competition to a bronze medal at the OUA championships on Feb. 5 and now have U Sports nationals on the horizon.

Moore opens fire on the Marauders

TMU’s women’s volleyball team has had a strong 2022-23 season, putting up wins against U Sports top 10 mainstays, such as the University of Guelph and Queen’s University. The Bold’s addition of two-time U Sports Second Team All-Canadian Julie Moore has made the team’s intimidating front line even more dangerous. In a matchup against McMaster University last November, Moore put up 18 kills, 10 digs and two aces to lead the Bold past the Marauders in four sets.