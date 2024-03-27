Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

All For the Love of the Game Special Issues Sports

For the Love of the Game

March 27, 2024
A composite of a man holding his fist smiling with a woman to the left looking to this side and many photos surrounding them

Read all the stories from the issue:

Thanks for trusting me to lead this beat 

Let’s finish the story

Moose Bendago: The unconventional path to becoming a digital creator

Inside the MAC: The students behind game days

The Eyeopener’s Unofficial 2023-24 Sports Awards

Going full circle: Sports across generations

U Sports and opportunities: The beginning, middle and end

Frankie needs to stop skipping leg day

Chasing sports glory isn’t worth it

The story behind the number

Finest frames of the year

Soundbites of the season

From basement to gaming hub: The history of TMU Esports

Cash out or crash out

Behind the Steve Dangle Podcast Network’s microphone

Relics from the gridiron: TMU football nearly 60 years later

Fans versus fangirls: Misogyny across passions

More than just merch: A sports fan’s devotion

Julie Gordon’s journey back to the court

Good luck charms to game changers: Unmasking the legacy of sports mascots

Walking it off

(BRITHI SEHRA/THE EYEOPENER)

