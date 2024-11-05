Niche clubs offer TMU students specialized communities

By Rogene Teodoro

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is home to a variety of groups that appeal to students with unique passions. Through these clubs, students can develop a sense of community by mingling with kindred spirits.

Similar to other campus organizations, the specialized groups offer activities and events enabling students to further explore their passions. However, amongst the sports teams and cultural student groups on campus, there are a handful of clubs that cater to more specific interests.

Very Own Literary Salon

TMU’s Very Own Literary Salon is the place to go for those who like to share their love for literature and art. Zain Baig, a fourth-year business technology management (BTM) student and one of the group’s co-founders, said he and two friends decided to form the club in 2022 after wanting an environment dedicated to discussing books and artwork.

“We wanted it to be a safe space for students of all cultures and backgrounds to connect with each other through their passion for literature, art and intellectual discussions,” said Baig. “Our group serves as a platform for students to learn about new books, artwork, poetry and philosophies by engaging in group discussions.”

During club meetings, students are invited to bring their beloved books and art to talk amongst themselves and discuss their opinions on the content. Unlike a traditional book club—where everyone reads the same text—members are encouraged to bring something unique to the meetings for the discussion.

Baig said executive members listen to the group to gain insight of their interests so they can create activities catered to them. He recalled planning a painting workshop after finding out a group member was interested in making art.

“We just ask them ‘So what type of activities do you guys want to do?’ And then we spitball topics,” said Baig. “If it’s feasible and doable, we do it in the spur of the moment.”

Other past activities have included a cultural exchange night and a book drive.

Thrill Club

The Thrill Club is all about the entertainment industry, exploring activities from aquariums to zoos, escape rooms and an all-time favourite: roller coasters.

John Billy Valente, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student and the current president of the group, explained that when the club first started, it was aimed toward engineering students who were interested in creating roller coasters. Since then, it has expanded to appeal to other industries such as hospitality and operations. Club activities include networking events and general games.

“When we create the events of any collaborations, we want to include as many people as we can,” said Valente. “Some of our events are [and] could be specific or tailored to a certain group but anyone could join.”

Since he took over as the president this year, networking events from the club featured panel talks which enabled students to meet the many TMU alumni who are well connected in the thrill industry.

Boxing Club

TMU’s Boxing Club was founded by third-year journalism student and president Andre Capati who grew up with a heavy focus on martial arts.

“I started asking around my friends, ‘Hey, do you guys like martial arts?’ And then a lot of people actually took interest in it,” said Capati. “I got together a group of like-minded individuals that wanted to make a community where we could enjoy [boxing] and do that physically as a workout together.”

Since becoming a club, Capati and his team have hosted small classes and said they gained a lot of attention during the summer, contributing to its growth.

Club participants learn the fundamentals and clean techniques of boxing. Their classes range from beginner to advanced. They offer classes for all females, all males and co-ed groups. The instructors are experienced in boxing, taekwondo and other martial arts.

“We try and make it as inclusive to everyone while also meeting comfortability [and] really making sure that everyone can feel safe and good when they come out and participate,” said Capati.

Additional activities include live-streamed boxing events when there is a fight night or a pay per view.

UX Club

The UX Club aims to teach students about User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI). Leah Benjamin, a third-year RTA new media student and one of the co-presidents, said the group works to introduce the field of product design to students.

“The field is about making products easier to use [such as] the interfaces of an app like Instagram,” she said. “For example, if a user was having trouble navigating the settings option, a UX or UI designer would go and prove that navigation so a user doesn’t need to look up how to use the app. They just simply know how to do it.”

Benjamin explained the club’s targeted demographic is mainly people in creative programs. However, anyone interested in the field of UX, in programs such as BTM or any other creative field is invited to join.

“You don’t need to know coding, but UX designers do work with software engineers and software developers, so we even have engineering students come to the events to learn a bit more,” said Benjamin.

Club members learn about UX and UI through workshops and conversing with established designers during panel conferences.

Sustainable Fashion Initiative

The Sustainable Fashion Initiative aims to reduce textile waste, improve sustainability efforts and encourage circular fashion around TMU. They host events and pop-ups that allows them to converse and educate members about the importance of a sustainable lifestyle.

Gwynneth Tansey, a fourth-year creative industries student and co-president, said the club is in charge of the campus’ scrap fabric bins and textile labs.

In the past, the initiative focused on accumulating the scraps. Now, their focus has shifted to using the scraps effectively. A unique example is how they utilize leftover muslin—a type of cotton fabric.

“We have a collaboration with TMU’s Urban Farm where they compost the muslin,” she said. “That was something that we started last year as kind of a trial, and it ended up going really well.”

Additionally, fabric scraps can be used in creative settings. For instance, smaller scraps can be reused as stuffing for pillows instead of polyester fluff.

To ensure their practices are as green as their message, Tansey said the initiative uses products that are made to last. For example, the bins they use to store scraps are durable and high quality. They also ensure that any products they use during their events—such as indigo dye—are biodegradable.

These clubs are only a fraction of the communities present at TMU. Each offers a unique set of experiences, potential connections and opportunities to learn skills that can be applied after graduation.

Although the presidents and co-presidents were able to recall positive memories of their clubs, it doesn’t mean there weren’t any challenges.

For most, connecting with speakers for events, maintaining a structure for discussions and scheduling meetings are among the many obstacles they face when organizing club events.

However, the clubs pushed through and experimented until they uncovered a solution, displaying the collaborative and communal nature of TMU’s many clubs.

“It’s hard to get people to come to our events because we’re all students and commuting,” said Valente. “I love my team…we can find the best time to [host] events and we are all committed and passionate about it.”