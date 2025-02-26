New T&T Supermarket opens for business on TMU campus

By Shaaranki Kulenthirarasa

T&T Supermarket opened its second downtown location at 26 Edward St. on Feb. 13, providing a convenient grocery store option for Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students.

Fourth-year RTA media production student Estella Chiu said having a T&T near campus is helpful for a student who cooks Asian food.

“Getting Asian groceries used to be such a mission because you always had to take a streetcar, which was not ideal. So having an Asian grocery store like T&T within walking distance from campus is amazing,” said Chiu.

Fifth-year public health student Janani Vijayasanthar said the grand opening was popular among TMU students.

“I actually heard about it on social media. I immediately sent it to the friends that I normally go to H-Mart with,” said Vijayasanthar.

The 31,000-square-foot store offers groceries, hot foods, a bakery and beauty products and more. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.