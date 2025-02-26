Concerns of rat sightings at campus Balzac’s resurface

By Ria Sidhu

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students are voicing concerns following multiple rat sightings at the campus Balzac’s Coffee Roasters.

Reports and videos of a rodent circulating on social media have prompted questions about the cleanliness of the establishment.

One TikTok posted on June 19, 2024, shows a rat scurrying around the establishment’s floor and seating area. The video has since resurfaced online and reignited discussion amongst students.

Prescela Jeevaratnam, a second-year creative industries student at TMU, recently found out about the cafe’s rodent issue and is now reluctant to return.

“I don’t think I’m going to go there as often now, just because I’m really paranoid about cleanliness so I’d rather not,” Jeevaratnam said.

She claimed she expects more from Balzac’s given how highly priced their menu is.

“If the food is expensive, the cleanliness of the space should match that too,” she said.

Romy Barakat, a first-year business management student, received a Balzac’s coupon during frosh at the beginning of the school year and was planning on using it in the coming weeks before it expired.

“It is disgusting,” said Barakat. “That coupon has a bit less value to me now.”

Barakat added that she prioritizes food safety over a restaurant’s aesthetics and wanted assurance that the food she is eating is safe.

“When I go to a restaurant, I go there for the food, right? So above all, the food has to be safe for consumption, no cross-contamination,” Barakat said.

She didn’t know about the rodent issue and is now questioning the full extent of the situation.

“If this is what’s happening on the outside, what about in the kitchen?” she said.

In an email response to The Eyeopener, Toronto Public Health (TPH) explained that DineSafe, their online food safety and hygiene form, is the best route to take when submitting a concern about the health and safety of a restaurant.

According to the City of Toronto’s website, “DineSafe is Toronto Public Health’s food safety program that inspects all establishments serving and preparing food.”

“For rodents, TPH only responds to complaints through our food safety program, DineSafe (food safety inspections for cleanliness). Patrons who are concerned about potential rodent infestations within food premises are encouraged to file a report with DineSafe,” the agency said.

A sign posted at Balzac’s main entrance indicates the restaurant received a “pass” on its most recent DineSafe inspection on July 2, 2024.

Barakat is calling for the establishment to prioritize the issue and not put it on the back burner.

“I haven’t seen a public announcement or anything. So first would have been health inspection like, “Hey, we are taking the measures to improve our health standards” and whatnot. It shouldn’t be something like put back or just completely not acknowledged,” Barakat said.

Additionally, Jeevaratnam said more frequent health inspections should take place.

“I feel like if a food safety professional is able to confirm that the area is safe, then I’m trusting enough of that,” Jeevaratnam said.

Balzac’s has installed rodent traps along the east exterior wall of the café as part of their pest control efforts.

The Eye reached out to Balzac’s for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.