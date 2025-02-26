TMSU AGM fails to meet quorum for the third straight year

By Jasmine Makar

The Toronto Metropolitan Students’ Union (TMSU) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday virtually at 6 p.m. but failed to meet quorum.

The union has not reached quorum for their general meetings since December 2022, as previously reported by The Eyeopener. According to section 3.4 of the TMSU by-laws, a minimum of 100 undergraduate students must attend for the AGM to meet quorum.

Without quorum, AGM agenda items—including proposed amendments to policies and by-laws—cannot be voted on.

A total of 32 members were in attendance including TMSU president Nadir Janjua, who served as interim chair for this meeting as the Chair of the Board of Directors was not present in the meeting.

As stated in TMSU by-law 3.6.1, “The Chair of the General Meeting shall be the Chair of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise recommended by the President… In lieu of an approved Chair, the President shall be the interim chair of the Board of Directors.”

Historically, AGMs and SAGMs have all been held in person as per by-law 3.6.3, which states “Unless otherwise decided by a two-thirds (2/3) majority of the Board of Directors, all General Meetings shall be conducted in person.”

In an emailed statement from the TMSU to The Eyeopener, they said the reason for having an early meeting was to change their legal name from “RSU” to “TMSU,” however it was not amended as they failed to meet quorum.

“If required, we might call another meeting in April as well, but this was scheduled earlier in the semester because usually in the later half of the semester, students are busy with the final exam season,” the statement read.

The statement added, “We planned to call this earlier and make it virtual with a hope that more students might attend.”

Janjua adjourned the meeting without discussing any of the agenda’s topics which would amend different by-laws and policies and motions to audited financial documents.