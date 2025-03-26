Post-game pull quotes: The words that defined the recap

By Eliza Nwaesei

Quotes are a staple of any great sports story. They capture the raw emotion, heat of the competition and show-stopping moments that define the season. Whether it’s a fired-up response after a thrilling win or a brutally honest take following a tough loss, these words can stick with fans long after the final whistle.

This year, The Eyeopener‘s sports writers have heard players answer their questions with jokes about a teammate’s willingness to block shots and had coaches put players on blast.

The Eye has done end-of-year quotes stories before, but this year, we’re doing things a little differently. Along with compiling the best and most memorable quotes of the season, we are shining a light on the reporters who captured them, featuring their insights into the moment.

Here are some of the best post-game quotes from the 2024-25 season.

Chris Campoli – Aug. 31, 2024 — Bold men’s soccer vs Queen’s Gaels

“The goalie was running his mouth a little bit so I had to keep the guys in check,” fifth-year midfielder Chris Campoli said. “It’s something I’ve done before in the past in youth soccer so it’s just a little final touch.”

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s soccer team came out strong in their home opener, generating plenty of scoring opportunities but struggling to get past the Queen’s Gaels’ goalkeeper. Their persistence paid off when Campoli converted a Panenka-style penalty shot in the 11th minute, setting the tone for an authoritative performance.

For the writer, Harsh Kumar, it was his first time watching a Bold soccer game and one thing stood out: Campoli’s dominance. It was worth asking what inspired Campoli’s trick shot.

Head Coach Johnny Duco – Nov. 23, 2024 — Bold men’s hockey vs Queen’s Gaels

“When you take selfish penalties like Fantino did there, they end up in the back of your net and it costs you a hockey game,” said men’s hockey head coach Johnny Duco.

The men’s hockey team lost 3-2 to the Queen’s Gaels with costly turnovers and a penalty from Julian Fantino proving to be detrimental. Despite outshooting the Gaels 47-29, the Bold’s mistake allowed Queen’s to capitalize on Fantino’s penalty, leading directly to the Gaels’ game-winning goal.

I wrote this recap and got this answer from Duco. It was my first recap and watching Fantino’s penalty unfold, along with Duco’s frustrated reaction on the bench, made me ask how significant penalties like Fantino’s can disrupt a game.

Five days after the game, Fantino joined the Brooks Bandits of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Head Coach David DeAveiro – Nov. 23, 2024 — Bold men’s basketball vs Waterloo Warriors

“Our expectations don’t change regarding who’s in the lineup, who’s not in the lineup. This is our DNA, this is our culture,” said men’s basketball head coach David DeAveiro. “If you get a uniform, you’re lucky to get a uniform, but you’ve earned that, and so you don’t want to give that uniform up.”

The men’s basketball team dominated the Waterloo Warriors 83-35 on this night, extending their undefeated home record with a sixth straight win. Despite playing the night before, TMU showed no fatigue.

The game was a testament to the depth of TMU’s roster, noted Victoria Cha, who wrote this recap. DeAveiro played a wide rotation, giving multiple players time on the court, prompting Cha to ask him about his approach to balancing his lineup.

Emily Baxter – Nov. 29, 2024 — Bold women’s hockey vs Waterloo Warriors

“I was kind of thinking ‘There’s really nothing to lose, if I take the girl out, she’s going to be on a penalty shot anyways,’” said graduate forward Emily Baxter with a laugh. “Luckily, I got [the] puck first. I knew I had to really give ‘er to get back.”

The women’s hockey team lost 5-1 to the Waterloo Warriors, unable to overcome the fourth-ranked team in the country. The Bold struggled with defensive lapses and a lack of momentum.

From writer Gabi Grande’s perspective, the most memorable moment of the game was when Baxter made a selfless effort late in the third period, leading the charge. With less than three minutes left and the Bold down 4-1, she made a sprawling dive to prevent a breakaway, poking the puck away. It was a moment that perfectly captured the team’s drive and determination, even in a loss.

Head Coach Carly Clarke – Jan. 29 — Bold women’s basketball vs U of T Varsity Blues

“We take pride in winning the city and owning the city by trying to win these games against York and [the University of Toronto (U of T)],” said women’s basketball head coach Carly Clarke.

The women’s basketball team secured a dominant 51-33 win against the Varsity Blues in the Metro Hoops Classic. TMU’s defence was strong, holding them to just four points in the second quarter.

Writer Francesco Cautillo highlighted how this game unfolded into a true rivalry, noting the unexpected intensity with which the Bold maintained their lead. Despite U of T only scoring a combined 11 points in two quarters and the Bold almost doubling them on the scoreboard, Clarke’s decision to keep pushing rather than subbing in bench players surprised many, including the writer.

Niko Rukavina – Feb. 7 — Bold men’s volleyball vs Waterloo Warriors

“Three sets, four sets, five sets, doesn’t matter to me as long as we get the win,” said men’s volleyball head coach Niko Rukavina. “It’s our home court advantage so we pride ourselves in the fifth set.”

On this night, the men’s volleyball team ended their four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Waterloo Warriors.

Tristan Forde, the writer of this recap, was inspired to ask about the Bold’s performance after they broke their losing streak. The momentum throughout the match was inconsistent, however, the Bold seemed in control of it. Other times, the Warriors capitalized on the Bold’s lack of energy. Volleyball games can go on indefinitely, a unique quality that can make endurance a challenge for some players. With this in mind, Forde wanted to explore how the team managed their energy and morale throughout the five sets.

Interim Head Coach John Yacou – Oct. 19, 2024 — Bold women’s soccer vs U of T Varsity Blues

“I’m extremely proud, like I honestly couldn’t ask for more. They were committed from the beginning, they gave everything, they fought in this game. You can’t ask for more, sometimes that’s what it takes, one goal,” said women’s soccer interim head coach John Yacou.

The Bold lost 1-0 to the Varsity Blues in the first round of the OUA playoffs. Despite many close chances, the Bold couldn’t capitalize.

The recap’s writer, Sebastian Zucchet, noted that the match’s tense atmosphere came from the significance of the playoff battle and the emotional toll on the players. Zucchet highlighted the excitement and pressure of the home game felt by fans and players. Both teams fought hard with everything on the line and it was clear from both the players’ efforts and Yacou’s comments that the Bold gave it their all, even if they couldn’t find the winning goal.