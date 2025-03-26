Redshirt redemption: Greg Angelakos hits the court with a vengeance

By Kaden Nanji

With just 16 seconds left in the first quarter of an early-season men’s basketball matchup between the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold and the Laurentian Voyageurs on Oct. 26, 2024, the visitors’ bench at the Ben Avery Gym in Thunder Bay, Ont., began to rumble.

At that moment, guard Greg Angelakos rose from the bench, called upon by head coach David DeAveiro to make a long-awaited first step onto the court in his Ontario University Athletics (OUA) basketball career.

“I’m here to help us win,” said Angelakos. “I’m going to try to show you guys that every day.”

The first-year disruptor wasted no time making an impact—forcing a miss on his first defensive possession—before opening the second quarter with a floater.

“Whenever I get into a game, the first thing I think about is: get it going on defence and that’ll open everything else on offence,” said Angelakos.

His mindset paid off. In just 14 minutes, Angelakos put up 11 points, two assists, a rebound, a block and, most importantly, helped push TMU to a win.

Last season, he was a redshirt—meaning he practiced with the team, learned from the coaching staff and warmed up before games– but never played. Now, with his electrifying energy and lockdown mentality, Angelakos proved he belongs on the court.

“[Angelakos] is the teammate that every group of guys wants…he comes to practice every day with a smile on his face, ready to work hard,” said fourth-year forward Aidan Wilson, who also spent his first season with the Bold as a redshirt in 2022. “He’s…a favourite in the locker room.”

Angelakos and Wilson are among many university athletes to have gone through the process of being red-shirted, as the first-ever redshirt was Warren Alfson of the University of Nebraska in 1937.

Being a redshirt allows student-athletes to participate in team activities without competing in official sports games while preserving a year of eligibility. The term originates from the red jerseys typically worn by these players during practice scrimmages.

(SAMMY KOGAN/THE EYEOPENER) (SAMMY KOGAN/THE EYEOPENER)

Many, like Angelakos, use the year to develop their skills at the university level. Others, like Wilson, must register as a redshirt after transferring from another university within U Sports.

“Last year, I was younger and immature from a basketball sense, so I definitely had to learn a lot of things,” said Angelakos. “I think this year kind of just all came together.”

Varsity teams under U Sports—such as basketball, hockey and soccer—have a five-year eligibility limit, while OUA club sports have no restrictions. Players will use a year of eligibility as soon as they are listed on a game roster, even if they don’t play.

Despite not competing in actual games, some redshirts manage to integrate themselves within the team. The Bold men’s basketball redshirts join the regular team for day-to-day practices, participate in strength training and conditioning and play on the scout team—mimicking opponent playing styles to help the main rotation prepare.

“I would be given a specific role at the beginning of the week, like the type of player that I would need to re-enact, if it’s someone who shoots a lot or someone who always goes left,” said Angelakos.

Though a part of the team on paper, the lack of playing time for redshirts can be mentally straining. They endure the same training and commitment as the rest of the team but aren’t able to see their in-game payoff. While some struggle with motivation, others, like Angelakos, use the experience to fuel their growth.

“It can get challenging from a mental standpoint,” he said. “But from a motivational [standpoint]…I’m just thinking about getting better every and providing to coaches that I can be trusted in a game.”

Angelakos credits the TMU coaching staff, as well as veteran players like fourth-year forward Aaron Rhooms and alumnus Simon Chamberlain for keeping him motivated.

Over the summer, he spent nearly every morning training with Chamberlain, doing drills to improve his endurance and shooting over and over to work on his finishing touch.

He knew he needed to be stronger, faster and improve on every aspect of the game to have a chance this season.

“Last year, I was younger and immature from a basketball sense, so I definitely had to learn a lot of things”

Chamberlain, who redshirted his first season in U Sports with the Carleton Ravens in 2018, shared lessons from his own experience with Angelakos.

“Talking with him, he’d be like, ‘Look, when I was a redshirt, I’d eat a bunch of cafeteria food and I’d lift as much as I can,” said Angelakos. “‘You know, try to get bigger, try to get stronger and then work out as much as possible.’”

Wilson emphasized the connection the redshirts form by spending games on the bench together and practices on the same squad.

“There’s definitely a bond between the other redshirts, you’re going through the same struggle,” said Wilson.

After a year of improving his strength and basketball IQ, Angelakos returned this season determined to make the most of every minute on the court. His “defence-leading-to-offence” mindset and consistent high effort gained the trust of the coaching staff and teammates.

This season, lead assistant coach, Jeremie Kayeye gave Angelakos the role of causing as much havoc as possible in the 150 minutes he played throughout the season. His high-energy play included diving for loose balls, racking up steals, navigating defensive rotations and out-rebounding taller opponents.

“He’s a super coachable kid. He’s able to roll with the punches and he excels in any role that the coaches give him,” said Wilson.

And he’s just getting started. From entering the team as a redshirt to playing 16 out of 24 games in the regular season, Angelakos continues to embrace the same mindset he had from his redshirt season: constant and consistent improvement.

“You don’t have a lot of expectations,” Angelakos said about being a first-year redshirt. “My motivation comes from continuing to surprise people…and being like: ‘Look, I rested my first year…but I’m here for a reason—to help the team as much as I can…trying to do whatever we need to win.’”