Removing the stigma of the solo: TMU’s introverted students are defying extroverted norms

By Eunice Soriano

In the bustling metropolis of Toronto, filled with vibrant noises and loud chatter coming from each corner, there exist students who prefer to be quiet and reserved—softly making their way through the ups and downs of university life.

While extroverts can be known as the lively force in group interactions, Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) social culture is shaped not only by those who are outwardly vocal but also by its introverted students.

Patric Plesa, an assistant professor of psychology at TMU, highlighted key comparisons between how introverts and extroverts interact. He emphasized the clash of internal stimulation and external stimulation—changes or experiences that occur within versus outside someone’s body.

“Introverts seem to have a lot of internal stimulation happening and when they encounter external stimulation that sometimes conflicts with that internal stimulation, [it] causes overstimulation,” said Plesa.

“Extroverts seem to seek external stimulation because they don’t have that internal stimulation happening at the same time. And therefore, they feel more social,” they continued.

In an intense interactive and academic setting such as a university campus that often demands social activity, the imbalance between introverts and extroverts reflects a tipping scale, one that typically favours extroverts. Plesa said these types of establishments are quick to grant extroverted students with more opportunities.

“A lot of the ways that our institutions are built tend to advantage extroverts. It’s like the ‘early bird gets the worm,’” they said. “The person who stands out is going to be the one who’s noticed.”

Though this stigma is embedded into modern society, some students at TMU are looking to combat it and make their mark within the school community, all while refusing to compromise their nature.

One of those students is third-year biomedical sciences student Hanna Phan, who said her introverted nature goes hand-in-hand with “feeling comfortable in my own skin.”

“I think it adds to my independence and my comfort in my independence,” she said. “It’s unapologetically doing my own thing and not feeling like I need to depend on other people all the time.”

Though she has no problem with embracing alone time, Phan never shies away from her duties as the vice president of academics for the Biomedical Sciences Course Union (BSCU) at TMU.

In her role, Phan is responsible for hosting town halls—a safe space where students can express their concerns to the faculty of biomedical sciences.

Playing the “middle man” at these events has pushed Phan out of her comfort zone. “I’m passionate about communicating student concerns and getting something done about that,” she said.

Even when faced with a large crowd, Phan finds confidence in knowing that she is amplifying student voices within the BSCU.

Like Phan, fellow third-year biomedical sciences student Tamanjot Baraich engages in an ongoing list of extracurricular activities. In particular, she acts as the vice president of operations for the Undergraduate Science Society of Toronto Metropolitan (USSTM).

Baraich and her peers stay busy at work to ensure their monthly events run smoothly. Whether they are tasked to find venues, book caterers or manage locker rentals for the group, their tasks are more logistical as opposed to front-facing. Regardless of their contributions, they still play an instrumental role in the USSTM’s success.

Through her hard work, Baraich said she takes pride in being involved in the school community regardless of the personality type she falls into.

“As an introvert myself, I think to some extent, I’ve been more involved in the community than other extroverts I know,” she said.

With three years of contributing to various clubs and organizations under their belt, both Baraich and Phan have made their fair share of contributions in the TMU community.

But not everyone is at that stage yet.

Some, like first-year politics and governance student Justin Luna-Li, hope to get more involved on campus.

In search of groups to become involved in, Luna-Li participated in his first Model UN meeting in January. He was hoping to find an outlet where he could explore his passion for global politics and said joining the club gave him the chance to make new friends amidst his busy schedule.

“It’s nice to have a community to go to…I’m a commuter student, I’m not on campus a lot, so it’s nice to meet some friends sometimes,” said Luna-Li.

Plesa diffused the common “anti-social” misconceptions that are painted on the introverted image.

“For the most part, introverts also seek social interactions,” they said. “They might just seek different interactions, ones that are perhaps more quiet or an environment that provides the type of stimulation that makes them feel able to engage with the people around them.”

Similarly, Baraich believes that introverts are approachable and that despite the “anti-social” stigma, they are capable of engaging in meaningful connections.

“Introverts aren’t anti-social. If you get to know [introverts], I feel like they’re the most wonderful people you’ll ever meet,” she said.

In the long hours between her classes, Phan said taking part in extracurricular activities have acted as new paths where she can foster her passions without conforming to extroverted norms.

“Having those opportunities to find out [what] you are actually passionate about can help push yourself out of your comfort zone instead of forcing yourself,” she said.