Small Identity Staples: How TMU Students Carry Themselves on Campus

By Zoha Naghar

For students at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), identity has many dimensions and can extend far beyond just appearance or culture. It can encompass fandoms, hobbies and personal or religious rituals–usually carried in the form of an object.

Beyond the obvious markers like fashion and language, small items like tattoos, charms, keychains and stickers offer a peek into who someone is. For some, these items can act as an anchor amidst the fast-paced environment of student life, offering moments of comfort, reflection and peace.

Hamna Ayaz, a third-year interior design student, carries a mini portable prayer mat with her everywhere she goes. For Ayaz, the prayer mat is more than just a regular item—it’s a symbol of faith and tranquility.

“It’s not just a piece of fabric,” she said. “It’s my source of strength. It’s something I can carry with me, no matter where I am on campus, to take a moment to pause, reset and reconnect with my faith.”

While Ayaz sometimes struggles to find time or space to pray in the busy halls of TMU, her prayer mat ensures that she can always create a sacred space, whether it’s in an empty classroom or a quiet corner of the library.

Similarly, fourth-year interior design student Areesha Asif, carries a simple journal that has become an integral part of her daily routine. The journal’s cover features a painting by French artist Claude Monet, whose work speaks deeply to Asif.

“The way Monet’s paintings make me feel—calm, peaceful and like I’m in a dream. It resonates with me,” she said. “This journal has become a reflection of who I am. It holds my thoughts, my sketches and even spiritual reminders. It’s like a snapshot of my life at any given moment.”

For Asif, journaling is a tool for both organization and self-expression. She writes everything from lecture notes to personal reflections, often sketching architectural details or recording quotes that help her navigate tougher days.

“It’s a way for me to track my growth and find comfort during tough times,” she reflected. “I’ll flip back to a page and see a quote I wrote when I was going through something hard, and it reminds me that I made it through before, so I can do it again.”

Third-year business technology management student Saif Rehman carries a gaming points card in the laminated part of his wallet. This object—with a slight paint chip on its right side—holds sentimental value tied to his childhood.

The card was a gift from his childhood best friend, who grew up with him in Alberta. Although separated by thousands of kilometres—as Rehman moved to Toronto and his friend to Dubai—the card serves as a reminder of their everlasting friendship.

“This card symbolizes my connection to her and to home,” Rehman explained. “Whenever I feel stressed or down, I open my wallet and see it, and it just reminds me of someone who makes my heart feel warm.”

“It’s a reminder of where I came from,” he added.

These small, personal items—whether a prayer mat, a journal or a gaming card—act as extensions of oneself, offering comfort, connection and identity in a world that can often feel overwhelming where people overlook the little things in life.

According to an analysis by psychotherapist and founder of Courage2Be Counselling Janine Hodge, there is a strong importance behind individuality.

“What we say or don’t say, how we dress, how we style our hair, how we behave and the things we choose to carry are all part of our unique self-expression,” Hodge stated.

“These choices provide vital information about our character and interests, and also signal to others who we are.”

Self-expression, as Hodge suggests, is crucial for one’s sense of belonging. Humans have an inherent need to belong and expressing our true selves can help foster connections with others as well as our own selves.

Authentic self-expression through the things we choose to keep close can promote confidence, build relationships and provide stability in our day-to-day.

In a diverse city like Toronto, identities are not just shaped by one’s physical surroundings or cultural backgrounds but also by the not-so-little things we choose to carry with us every day.

“I’ve grown really attached to it now to the point where I need to bring [my journal] with me everywhere. It’s also helped me understand myself better,” said Asif.