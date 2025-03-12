The Eyeopener’s Unapologetic Playlist

By The Eyeopener masthead

Music is a significant and integral part of one’s identity, transcending time and language. Whether as a soundtrack for moments of celebration or a source of self-reflection or grief, songs can help process emotions and bring people together while helping one stay true to who they are.

The Eyeopener’s masthead is made up of nearly two dozen editors who come from a variety of backgrounds and lived experiences—but the one thing they can all agree on is the importance of music and authenticity. Here are the songs The Eyeopener masthead members say describe them in a nutshell and help them be unapologetically themselves:

“A-frame” by Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler

— Josh Chang – Editor-in-Chief

This song is one of my favourites from brent iii, the third segment in a collaborative album series by two of my go-to artists. The brent series touches on various themes of relationship nuances, vulnerability and internal experiences when navigating life. “A-frame” is a wistful window into brent iii and resonates with how I express my own peace. For me, the song is an ode to the beauty of simplicity found in love and life. Not only has it brought me a lot of nostalgic comfort in difficult moments, it’s freeing to embrace remembering how home feels.

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

— Khushy Vashisht – Communities

No matter where I am or what I’m doing, if I hear the iconic sliding of piano keys, I’m stopping in my tracks and ready to sing my heart out. Not only is “Dancing Queen” my go-to karaoke song, it’s one that I have nothing but joy and good memories associated with—from scream-singing (mainly screaming) in a car with my chosen family to putting on a one-woman performance to an audience of approximately zero people while cooking. I would like to personally thank the nation of Sweden for this unapologetic masterpiece.

“Bobcaygeon” by The Tragically Hip

— Mitchell Fox – Sports

The Tragically Hip signify a lot about who I am because their music is known for its storytelling, especially of Canadian historical moments. While “Bobcaygeon” is not one of those stories, it’s a song I relate to. My dad grew up with a cottage near Bobcaygeon, Ont. and so did one of my best friend’s family while we were growing up. My best friend’s dad passed away a few years ago, so when I hear lyrics about Bobcaygeon and how “The sky was dull, and hypothetical,” I can’t help but recall those memories. I may not listen to it every day, but for me, this song represents meaningful memories in my life and my love for storytelling.

“Suéltame, Bogotá” by Diamante Eléctrico

— Daniel Carrero – Sports

The song’s title translates from Spanish to “Let me go, Bogota” in English. This song came out around the same time I experienced the biggest change in my life—moving to Canada from my hometown of Bogota, Colombia. Juan Galeano, the band’s singer, viewed Bogota as a place that only caused him harm.

In some way, I relate to that. Back home, I was lazy, didn’t do well in school and struggled in every single aspect of life. I needed change. But that change came with the cost of leaving everything I knew in order to transform into a new person. Canada made me a new person—a better person. As much as I loved my city, I needed Bogota to let me go.

“Float On” by Modest Mouse

— Nalyn Tindall – Features

“Float On” is my personal anthem for embracing life’s ups and downs without losing my sense of self. The song reminds me that no matter how hard things get, I can keep going, float through it and still find joy in the little things. The track takes me back to simpler times and reminds me of my family—who all love the song just as much as I do. When I need grounding or something to lift my spirits, “Float On” is what I return to every time.

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy

— Sarah Grishpul – Fun & Satire

Back in high school, I had a loud, abrasive history teacher who proclaimed this to be his least favourite song. Out of spite, I made it a point to make it my favourite song. I’ll be real with you all: I get why he doesn’t like it—it’s repetitive and annoying (just like me). But some days, all you need is a sick-ass flute riff to shake your tush to and remind yourself that life ain’t that serious.

“Chamber of Reflection” by Mac DeMarco

— Anthony Lippa-Hardy – Business & Technology

I stumbled across this song on my way home from the skatepark at the age of 17—around the same time I discovered my love for storytelling. Although it’s calming and slow-paced, I think it can be played in a variety of settings. Whether I’m taking the streetcar to school or editing films for work, I never seem to get tired of it. As an unapologetic representation of my creative self, Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco truly did a fantastic job of capturing not only who I am but who I aspire to be as I navigate life.

“Every Summertime” by NIKI

— Teresa Valenton – Arts & Culture

When thinking back to the release of “Every Summertime,” I feel like I was in a great place in my life! I love the track’s carefree nature and vibrant instrumentals and I listen to it just to feel like everything is temporarily OK. I first heard this song live in 2022, and it was such an amazing performance. It’s my go-to karaoke song and I’ve even learned how to play it on the guitar!

“Summer Child” by Conan Gray

— Jasmine Makar – News

This song has a special place in my heart and was especially meaningful in my earlier teen years. “Summer Child” conveys that pretending everything’s OK can be really draining and, instead, it’s better to be authentically yourself. The song also touches on a common habit of putting others before yourself, which I have fallen victim to many times in my life.

To me, a notable lyric is “When the sun goes missing, aren’t the flowers just as pretty, aren’t the oceans just as deep.” The beauty and struggles of our individuality are what makes us who we are, whether we try to hide it or not—just like the flowers when the sun goes down or like the depth of the ocean that cannot be seen.

“The Man Who Sold the World” by Midge Ure

— Jerry Zhang – News

In my opinion, this cover is the best rendition of David Bowie’s original. There’s something uniquely eerie and strange about Ure’s version as it captures the song’s essence while still adding more energy and depth.

This track tells the story of a protagonist encountering a reflection of himself who has betrayed his values, becoming the “man who sold the world.”

Alongside its haunting melody, the song also has a deep sense of existential unease. It evokes the disillusionment and desecration of one’s identity, thus, I find the lyrics especially compelling on their own—I can see myself in it.

“Damage Gets Done” by Hozier and Brandi Carlile

— Daniel Opasinis – News

Hearing this song live in concert was such a special moment. There’s something about youthfulness that speaks to me. I think mistakes are objective, and where we should be in life differs for each person. At the end of the day, I want to make mistakes and learn how to get myself out of them. After all, being young is about trying new things and figuring out who you are as a person.

“Like Him” by Tyler, The Creator

— Divine Amayo – Media

When it comes to Chromakopia as an album, I believe Tyler made this work of art not only as a love letter to himself but also to the Black experience.

“Like Him” is a song about a man chasing the idea of an absent father and comparing himself to said man, now asking his mother, “…Do I look like him?” That chase is something I had to go through growing up, as my dad wasn’t around either after he passed.

One lyric I like is “You gave love and affection. Attention, protection. How could I ever miss something that I’ve never had?” Here, Tyler is speaking about his mom and simultaneously, I can see myself speaking to mine. She picked up both parental roles and took care of me the best she could.

So, did I ever miss not having my dad around? Not really, because my mom helped fill that hole, making me who I am today.

“That’s Not Me” by The Beach Boys

— Lucas Bustinski – Media

I believe Pet Sounds is the greatest album ever made for the simple reason that every song is an authentic extension of chief composer Brian Wilson’s emotions. The album is Brian Wilson—his hopes, fears, joy, sadness and everything in between and outside. This makes the album intensely relatable.

I first completely listened to Pet Sounds in November 2021, during my gap year when the COVID-19 pandemic was still at a peak. I felt directionless and never more alone. During that month, I did not listen to any other album. I’m not kidding.

“That’s Not Me” specifically encapsulated what I wanted so badly through its delicate yet upbeat timbres with those signature sweet Beach Boys harmonies. Despite the song’s protagonist lamenting his choice to split for the city, it has been the best decision I ever made.

“It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

— Nageen Riaz – Photo

This song was the soundtrack to my childhood and the first one I ever memorized. It was permanently jammed in our family car’s CD player, accompanying me on every road trip and school drop-off—almost always with my dad’s off-tune singing in the background. Bon Jovi was his anthem when he first came to the United States in the late 80s and the older I get, the more I relate to his experiences of navigating a new life. This song is a reminder of my dad’s free spirit, carrying with it a piece of his past that’s now woven into my present.

“Dancing” by Mellow Fellow

— Saif-Ullah Khan – Photo

I’ve listened to this song since I was in high school and have become attached to its melody. I think it’s one of the only songs I can play over and over again without getting tired of it. I remember it playing when I was taking the bus one evening in the summer before ninth grade. I’ve carried it with me since then as I’ve grown into the person I am today.

I always imagine myself on a beach somewhere in the distant future, slow dancing to this song. The song looks into the singer’s imagination as they’re thinking about what could’ve been if they had the courage to ask someone to dance—which to me, is a suggestion to take advantage of every moment you have. This song is my personal reminder to myself to live without regrets.

“Brazil” by Declan McKenna

— Khadijah Ghauri – Photo

This song holds fond memories for me and has become a soundtrack for every summer since high school. I remember being 17 years old, sitting on the field with my friends in our spare periods, looking forward to life after graduation and everything that the future had in store for me. This song made me feel hopeful and holds lots of nostalgia for me. I imagine myself travelling to far places and even back in time when I hear this song play every summer. This song never fails to make me feel touched and moved.

“I’m Fine” by BTS

— John Vo – Production

This song came at a much-needed time in my life. Flashback to late 2018, and teenage John had a lot going on at the moment. However, he was a big fan of the group BTS, and when they released their new album, this was a song that stood out instantly. The group’s music and intricate storyline–frequently written on life’s harsh realities, mental health and overcoming trauma through self love- resonates with me

Its optimistic lyrics about learning to accept all the good and bad in life soothes my mind. To this day, the song serves as a great pick-me-up whenever I feel down and will always make me feel fine. Actually, more than fine.

“Free Treasure” by Adrianne Lenker

— Grace Henkel – Production

While this song isn’t necessarily one that I’ll play over and over again, when it comes on in shuffle, I find I always pause to really take it in. I heard this song live this past November at Adrianne’s concert, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with old friends that I had run into that night.

The entire audience was spellbound, and my friends and I sang the words together—I remember the whole room humming with gratitude and friendship in the presence of such a beautiful singer and musician. The lyrics carry really visceral imagery of rivers, wild strawberries and home-cooked meals—it feels deeply entwined with scenes from my childhood. This song reminds me to be as gentle as possible with the people in my life and to be grateful for the memories that have shaped how I move through the world.

“Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield

— Lily Han – Digital

This is the song my friends and I scream-sing to and given that we are journalism alumni, this song seems very fitting. It’s great vibes and great times.

