Career Boost: blessing or bust?

The on-campus employment program offers a wide variety of opportunities for students, though some issues arise through the cracks

By Lucy Kebirungi

Noordeep Cheema’s weeks as an aerospace engineering major are filled with lengthy lectures in the George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre (ENG) and gruelling study hours in the library. In her first year, she tries to balance the demands of school, personal life and job searching—only to learn that the hunt is futile. She comes to realize that she is unlikely to find a job off-campus that respects her demanding schedule while offering flexible hours. Although this position might magically open up, the time it would take to leave campus and clock in will likely leave her feeling drained by the week’s end. Luckily, Cheema finds her solution when searching through Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) Career Boost portal.

While volunteering with Student Life and Learning Support (SLLS) for their annual Student Leadership Conference in 2023, her supervisor welcomed Cheema into a supportive and bright environment. As the conference’s marketing operator, she falls in love with the dynamic and fluid nature of the position. She is awestruck when she discovers that similar employment positions are available through the Career Boost portal and finds her first working position with SLLS.

Ambarwina Bin-Soekardji, a Career Boost program coordinator, describes the Career Boost platform as “TMU’s ‘work study’ program [which] provides hundreds of students with paid job opportunities every semester.”

Now in her third year of aerospace engineering, Cheema’s weeks are made up of the same lectures and study groups, but they now include a shift at the front desk of the International Student Support Office. A brisk five-minute walk from the ENG building, Cheema sits cushioned within the calm blue walls of the office, greeting students with a bright smile and ready to answer their questions about health insurance and course loads.

Balancing academic pressure and a high cost of living can be difficult enough for TMU students, but a highly competitive job market in Toronto makes survival seem impossible for many. To address this, the Career Boost Undergraduate Program assists students looking to manage the balance between their work and academics. Offering positions within various departments at TMU, Career Boost has caused both relief and pain for some students and student-staff looking to make ends meet.

Career Boost provides students with a platform to search for on-campus employment opportunities. However, the platform has its issues and inconsistencies. From department to department, work environments and pay schedules can vary which can lead to issues for some students. Additionally, the roles the platform offers are limited by what departments have available, which leads to increased competition while applying. While the competitive nature of the platform can be expected, slow response times from employers and difficulty accessing pay are established issues that may deter students from applying.

“I think it’s grown my confidence in ways that I definitely didn’t expect it to”

Undergraduate students can apply for approval through the Career Boost portal and must “meet and maintain eligibility requirements for the entire duration of the approved period.” Some of the requirements for domestic students listed on the Career Boost website include being enrolled as a full-time student (taking a minimum of six courses each academic year), holding clear academic standing (a minimum CGPA of 2.0 or higher), utilizing a form of funding for the academic year (such as OSAP or an RESP) and demonstrating a financial need of at least $100.

Once approval is received, students can begin contacting hiring departments and expect to hear back with further information concerning interviews and employment. Different departments at TMU will post various listings depending on what services they need and will operate their hiring processes independent of Career Boost.

Besides a flexible schedule, on-campus jobs offer various skill-building opportunities for students. Fourth-year fashion student Alicia Cook says she is developing social skills while working at the Tri-Mentoring Program (TMP). “I think it’s grown my confidence in ways that I definitely didn’t expect it to,” she says. “I feel so much more comfortable involving myself in university-centred activities.”

Cook’s bright and charming personality is bound to be noticed by anyone walking into the TMP office. Her energy blossoms in this position, which she says will help her feel confident working a typical nine-to-five job once she graduates.

Arshdeep Singh Multani, a third-year biology student and group mentoring lead for 2SLGBTQ+ students at the TMP, believes that “these on-campus jobs are very good at making students, as well as the people who work in these [positions], feel like they belong.”

Through the TMP, Cook and Multani have found community with their co-workers and supervisors, which they say has made the role more enjoyable and fulfilling. The dynamic and carefree environment helps students feel comfortable when walking into the space while also helping staff members feel comfortable while on the clock. For Multani, working in this role “never [feels] like I’m working…I’ve always felt like this is just my second home.”

In addition to nourishing social skills, student-staff might expect to strengthen their collaboration, lead meetings and tours, organize events and answer students’ questions. While this may vary from department to department, the same principles of collaboration and communication withstand: preparing staff members for life after graduation. With various jobs posted throughout the academic year, students can anticipate a variety of opportunities to refine and polish their skills once hired.

However, this isn’t the case for everyone. Some departments’ unspoken pressures and demands can become too restrictive for students. “It does not actually develop my skills,” says a first-year political science student* working in a Career Boost position. “The only thing I’ve learned from work…is I learned how to use G-Suite. Only that. Not even my conversation skills. Now, I’m more anxious, I’m more of an introvert because of that job.”

The lack of skill development isn’t the only issue that may deter students from applying. According to Multani, Career Boost positions tend to fill quickly, leading to a competitive atmosphere during applications. Additionally, he says that most departments are more keen on hiring internally due to existing applicants’ familiarity with the position. According to Cheema, all positions will typically have the same pay rate and required hours—10 hours a week at minimum wage—with a few exceptions depending on departments and job descriptions.

The political science student says that poor communication and a draining work environment are also pressing issues which cause them distress but admits this may be specific to their department. Putting in extensive hours after school feels futile, only to gain a cheque which they say rarely reflects the amount of work they put in. This has led to a lack of motivation and a loss of drive and passion, which the student had previously walked into the office with.

Low morale due to a negative workplace environment paired with low pay and restrictive hours can make the prospect of on-campus jobs—and Career Boost, by extension—unappealing to many students. While an off-campus job might be time-consuming, increased pay and hours are better suited to cover rent, textbooks and a soaring cost of living. The political science student says that while Career Boost positions can be helpful in building experience, they might not be a sustainable source of income for students living paycheck to paycheck.

Additionally, issues have arisen when accessing finances through the on-campus job portal. Student-staff members—and their supervisors—must manually record the hours they work to receive their paycheques. However, the deadline to record hours varies weekly, making it easy to miss the submission deadline. This in turn will push their pay back by two weeks until the subsequent paycheque. While student-staff can still expect to receive their pay eventually, this might be an issue for some who require funds to cover timely costs such as rent. The inconsistent deadlines have affected both student-staff and their supervisors while logging and approving hours, though some students argue that this is a hurdle they have adapted to over time.

“Now, I’m more anxious, I’m more of an introvert because of that job”

Aashna Halani, a fourth-year arts & contemporary studies student who works for the TMP, has tackled this issue head-on. “I’ve had to reach out to eHR and open a file,” she says. The process involved a few back-to-back questions about her hours worked and pending paycheque, with eHR clarifying the different schedules on the website.

The Career, Co-Op and Student Success office provides services to student-staff members facing difficulties with the platform or while working. “Since students employed through the Career Boost program are employees of the university, the Career Boost Program Coordinator triages any issues flagged by students to the most appropriate department,” Bin-Soekardji explains. “In most cases for issues related to employment, pay or conflict with colleagues or a supervisor, students are supported and encouraged to contact Human Resources.”

While experiences with Career Boost often vary due to a student’s personal experience and the variety of roles offered, some students will find that they can make the most out of the job opportunities they explore.

In the political science student’s experience, “Career Boost helps you find jobs, but it’s not a helpful resource.” They advise students to use the platform as a last resort if an off-campus employment search falls through. Others like Cheema say that “overall it’s a good experience, although there will be a few ups and downs.”

*This source’s name has been discluded for anonymity.