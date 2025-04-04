Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Josh Chang on April 4, 2025
Meet your Fall 2025 masthead

April 4, 2025

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF FALL 2025!

Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.

Without further ado, here is your new masthead:

Editor-in-Chief

Vacant

editor@theeyeopener.com

News Editors

Shumaila Mubarak (@shum_mailaa)

Vihaan Bhatnagar (@viihaanb)

Vacant

news@theeyeopener.com

Arts & Culture Editor

Lama Alshami (@lama.alshxmi)

arts@theeyeopener.com

Business & Technology Editor

Jerry Zhang (—)

business@theeyeopener.com

Communities Editor

Daniel Opasinis (@dannyopasinis)

communities@theeyeopener.com

Features Editor

Edward Lander (@edward.lander)

features@theeyeopener.com

Fun & Satire Editor

Dylan Marks (@dylanm.29)

fun@theeyeopener.com

Sports Editors

Jonathan Reynoso (@jrorjt)

Victoria Cha (@victorriacha)

sports@theeyopener.com

Production Editors

Jasmine Makar (@jasmine_makar)

Sarah Grishpul (@quoththesarah)

production@theeyeopener.com

Photo Editors

Ava Whelpley (@ava.wphotography)

Rachel Cheng (@rachelwycheng)

Pierre-Philipe Wanya-Tambwe (@pierre_philipe)

photo@theeyeopener.com

Media Editors

Divine Amayo (@divine.amayo)

Lucas Bustinski (@lucasbustinski)

media@theeyeopener.com

Digital Producer

Anthony Lippa-Hardy (@anthony.lippa_)

digital@theeyeopener.com

Circulation Manager

Sherwin Karimpoor (@sherwinkarimpoor)

General Manager

Liane McLarty

generalmanager@theeyeopener.com

Design Director

Vanessa Kauk

design@theeyeopener.com

Advertising Manager

advertising@theeyeopener.com

