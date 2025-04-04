Meet your Fall 2025 masthead

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE EDITORS OF FALL 2025!
Thank you to everyone who ran, voted and keeps this place going.
Without further ado, here is your new masthead:
Editor-in-Chief
Vacant
News Editors
Shumaila Mubarak (@shum_mailaa)
Vihaan Bhatnagar (@viihaanb)
Vacant
Arts & Culture Editor
Lama Alshami (@lama.alshxmi)
Business & Technology Editor
Jerry Zhang (—)
Communities Editor
Daniel Opasinis (@dannyopasinis)
Features Editor
Edward Lander (@edward.lander)
Fun & Satire Editor
Dylan Marks (@dylanm.29)
Sports Editors
Jonathan Reynoso (@jrorjt)
Victoria Cha (@victorriacha)
Production Editors
Jasmine Makar (@jasmine_makar)
Sarah Grishpul (@quoththesarah)
Photo Editors
Ava Whelpley (@ava.wphotography)
Rachel Cheng (@rachelwycheng)
Pierre-Philipe Wanya-Tambwe (@pierre_philipe)
Media Editors
Divine Amayo (@divine.amayo)
Lucas Bustinski (@lucasbustinski)
Digital Producer
Anthony Lippa-Hardy (@anthony.lippa_)
Circulation Manager
Sherwin Karimpoor (@sherwinkarimpoor)
General Manager
Liane McLarty
generalmanager@theeyeopener.com
Design Director
Vanessa Kauk
Advertising Manager
