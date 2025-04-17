Police identify suspect in TMU hit-and-run that injured four

By Jerry Zhang

Toronto police have identified a suspect in Tuesday’s vehicle hit-and-run at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) that left four people injured, as previously reported by The Eyeopener.

At a press conference on Wednesday at 3 p.m., Insp. Errol Watson from Toronto Police Service (TPS), 51 Division, said police are searching for 23-year-old Ryan Petroff in connection with the incident.

Police say Petroff drove a green four-door Honda Accord with the stolen license plate “DEDZ 565” down Nelson Mandela Walk around 2 p.m. on April 15, targeting a specific individual.

“We believe this individual is dangerous and we are urging the public not to approach him,” Watson said.

Watson didn’t confirm the nature of Petroff’s relationship to the targeted individual but said that people at the scene “were able to identify Mr. Petroff as the suspect.”

Officers declined to comment on his criminal history but confirmed he is currently facing two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Watson said TPS is working closely with TMU to explore strategies that improve safety on campus, noting the incident appears to be isolated and targeted.

In a public statement released by TMU on Wednesday addressing the incident, the university said they placed planters at the main entrances to Nelson Mandela Walk, “as an immediate measure to ensure pedestrian and public safety.”

The Eye confirmed on Wednesday that new planters were set on the north end of Nelson Mandela Walk, filled with bags of brick sand marked with a sign reading “Do Not Enter—Authorized Vehicles Only.”

TMU added they’re in conversation with the city of Toronto about additional safety measures that can be implemented to ensure pedestrian walkways are safe for both the campus community and the public, “while maintaining accessibility for emergency vehicles.”

Watson directed Petroff to seek legal counsel and surrender, while encouraging members of the public to contact emergency services with more information.

“If you see him, call the police immediately,” Watson advised.