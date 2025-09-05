Bold claw back at Gaels with late-game equalizer

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s soccer team was able to claim a point in their home opener at Downsview Park with a 1-1 draw against the Queen’s University Gaels on Thursday.

This comes just four days after the Bold defeated the Trent University Excalibur in an impressive 5-2 win, marking the start of their Ontario University Athletics (OUA) season. The Bold were led by midfielder Justin Santos, who put up three of the Bold’s five, earning himself a hat trick and the title of OUA Athlete of the Week.

TMU were quickly welcomed home with an opening goal from Queen’s second-year forward Jacob Ball in the 15th minute. The Bold were given a redemption chance with a dangerous free-kick drawn off a foul against freshman Cyrus Rollocks. Unfortunately, Santos’ attempt was stopped by Queen’s veteran fifth-year keeper Connor Adams.

“I know we have a lot of quality offensively,” said Filip Prostran, head coach of the men’s soccer team, adding that “it’s just one of those days where the ball wouldn’t go in the net.”

Trailing by one point early in the match, TMU began to play with a sense of offensive urgency. However, this urgency caused them to be reckless with possession, giving away many fouls in their own zone. First-year defenders Luc Ihama and Noah Bickford looked confident during their Bold home debut despite their team being down, with both providing crosses and headers on offence.

Tensions grew around the 30th minute of play, as both teams found themselves on the end of rough tackles. Queen’s fifth-year midfielder Andrea Gortana ended the half with a dangerous cross which was desperately cleared by the TMU defence.

Prostran commented about the heated first half, saying that “it comes with territory” and “taking a little more risk.”

With the blue and gold starting the second half down by one, there was still much to do to win the game and hold their OUA ranking. The Bold found their best chance in the 48th minute, as a through ball was placed to forward Rollocks, where his shot was swiftly saved by Adams. Santos quickly pounced on the open rebound, but Adams was able to make a desperate attempt to keep his clean sheet alive.

“We were frustrated and we thought we deserved more,” said Bickford on his team’s resilience during the game’s hardest moments.

Prostran noticed this momentum from the Bold, switching to a more offensive three-back formation and utilizing the attacking prowess of Ihama and second-year fullback Kaostubh Bolla.

“We’ve talked a lot about defending and that transition moment,” said Prostran, adding that “the ball possession and decision making needs to improve.”

With time waning down, the desperation doubled for the Bold, who focused their strategy on long balls and switch crosses. Prostran looked to the freshman faces in hopes that these energized substitutes could pierce the Queen’s defence.

When all hope seemed lost, Santos drew an rare indirect free-kick inside the box. Prostran described it as “unique” and something that only happens “once a season, maybe once ever [in a career].” With what seemed like the last chance of the game and the only shot at a tie, Santos stepped up. After his first shot was blocked by the Gaels’ defence, Bickford was able to bury the rebound short side, sending the bench and fans into a frenzy knotting the match at 1-1.

“I knew that, in all likelihood, it probably would have been blocked,” said Bickford. “You just have to be in the right area, and thankfully it fell to me.”

Even with their late game push, TMU ends the match stalemating Queens in a 1-1 draw bringing them to (1-1-0) on the season.

UP NEXT: The Bold head to Navy Bay Fields in Kingston, Ont. where they will play the Royal Military College Paladins on Sept. 7. Kick-off is set for 3:15 p.m.