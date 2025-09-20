Bold drop second strait to the Lions

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team fell 2-0 to the York University Lions on Sept. 19 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

This marks the third of eight preseason games for the Bold, who started off their preseason on Sept. 11 with a late 3-1 win over the Nippissing University Lakers on home ice.

TMU fell short in their second preseason game on Sept. 14 where they lost 2-1 away at York. Facing the same opponent today, the Bold had their eyes set on revenge, starting their attack with speed and offensive possession.

The composure of the Lions presented an early challenge, and the Bold were forced to use their bodies on defence, with physical hits and blocked shots.

This defensive style came to haunt the Bold, with first-year forward Alizee LeBlanc picking up a roughing penalty halfway through the first period. After surviving the penalty minutes, first-year forward Riley Del Monte nearly had herself a highlight reel goal. After weaving through two York defenders, her close-up shot was saved by fourth-year York goaltender Emma Wedgewood.

Penalty troubles continued for LeBlanc, as she picked up her second of the game on a hooking violation. First-year netminder Sydney Pyburn stayed confident between the pipes, saving shots and playing the puck outside the net. With 20 minutes in the books, the score was still deadlocked at zero despite the Lions outshooting the Bold 10 to six.

York received their first penalty of the game from second-year defender Mikayla Totten for checking, giving TMU the chance to apply pressure. Despite fourth-year forward Britni Yammine’s shot off the post, the Bold were unable to capitalize on the man advantage.

With TMU unable to get onto the scoreboard, it seemed to become York’s turn to make their own attempt. Second-year Bold defender Taliya Hildebrandt received a penalty for cross-checking but, like TMU, York was unable to take advantage of their power play.

The Lions finally broke the deadlock with their 19th shot of the game, coming off the stick of third-year forward Makenzi Jones. Frustrated from allowing in the goal, TMU replied with grit and dangerous chances on offense.

The Bold’s best chance came off a shot from near a face-off spot, where the puck bounced off Wedgewood’s shoulder. The MAC held their breath as the puck seemed to fall in, but the York defence made a last ditch effort resulting in a goal line clearance. During the chaos, both teams picked up a roughing penalty.

The Bold found themselves on the power play again, this time with three minutes left in the second and a chance to even up the score heading into the final 20 minutes. Even with an offensive barrage of shots, the score remained in favour of the away side.

The physicality waned down in the last period, with both teams seeking their respective objectives. TMU focused on finding an equalizer, and York put their energy into defence and possession.

The Bold had a key two-on-none chance off an early power play, but was unable to even the game up.

Second-year forward Ginger Fast extended the York lead, overpowering TMU’s defence, gaining possession of the puck and sniping it to the opposite corner of the net.

But the Bold kept the pressure on, with back and forth breakaways and counters from the defensive zone.

With five minutes left in the game, the Lions held their two-goal lead. A York penalty initiated a spark for TMU to get within reach. But the Bold fell goalless on their third power play of the game and the score remained in their opposition’s favour.

York triumphed with a 2-0 win. On the other side, TMU fell in their second preseason loss, marking their second straight against the Lions.

UP NEXT: The Bold will hope to gain their momentum back against the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers on Saturday at the MAC. Puck-drop is set for 6:15 p.m.