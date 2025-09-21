Bold extinguish Heat in exhibition debut

By Monte Safarian

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s basketball team opened their season with authority, cruising to a 64-43 victory in their exhibition debut against the University of British Columbia (UBC) Heat on Sept. 20 at the Mattamy Athletic Center (MAC).

TMU set the tone early, outscoring the Heat 38-16 in the first half thanks to their relentless defence. Last season, the Bold ranked fourth in the league in opponent scoring, holding teams to just over 54 points per game and forcing opponents to commit over 20 turnovers per contest.

After a slow start shooting in the first quarter, the Bold leaned on their defensive roots, forcing six turnovers, turning into six transition points. First-year guard Reese Bolibruck checked into the game and showed no rookie nerves, drilling two three-pointers to spark TMU’s offense. The Bold closed the quarter in dominant fashion, holding UBC to just 1 for 15 shooting.

In the second quarter, the starters found their rhythm offensively. Third-year guard Catrina Garvey, fourth-year guard Myriam Kone, and third-year forward Hailey Franco DeRyck combined for 13 points, while the Bold defence continued to shine, forcing an additional seven turnovers. Midway through the frame, Franco DeRyck delivered one of the plays of the game, diving for a steal and finishing with a layup at the other end.

“It’s something we’ve been emphasizing since day one—playing with strong ball pressure and relying on our defence whether we’re making or missing shots,” said head coach Carly Clarke. “I think the team was very focused on that side of the game.”

The third quarter was the only stretch TMU was outscored 17-13, fuelled by a 10-point effort from UBC’s third-year guard Kanani Coon. Franco DeRyck once again set the tone, securing three offensive rebounds in the quarter. One of them led to a kick-out three for fourth-year guard Kait Nichols that stopped a 4-0 Heat run, with the MAC crowd erupting at every hustle play Franco DeRyck made.

“[Franco DeRyck] is so impactful everywhere on the floor,” said Clarke. “She’s long, disruptive, and defends an important position. Her relentless motor is one of the things that makes her so special.”

The fourth quarter showcased the Bold’s depth, with five different players finding the scoresheet. The highlight came from fourth-year guard/forward Zoe Idahosa, hit a contested three as the shot clock expired with just over three minutes remaining, sending the crowd into a roar. Once again, TMU’s defence set a theme, holding UBC under 30 per cent shooting for the fourth straight quarter.

The starters led the charge, with Franco DeRyck, Kone and Garvey all scoring in double figures, while five reserves also chipped in offensively. TMU’s aggressive point-of-attack defence, hustle and rebounding powered a dominant win, with the Bold leading by as many as 24.

UP NEXT: The Bold will hit the road for a three-game trip to Charlottetown, P.E.I. from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 for the Mickey Place Memorial Tournament, as they look to build on their strong start to the season.